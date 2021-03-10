Breckenridge wrestling closes out regular season

On Tuesday, March 2, the Cowboys traveled to Morris to take on the Crosby-Ironton Rangers and the host team Tigers. The Cowboys dropped the first dual of the night against the Rangers in a tight dual 37-30. Pinning was the first order of business for the Cowboy grapplers as all five individual wins came via fall. Matt Noll, Alex Martel, Grant Davis, Wyatt Differnding, and Daniel Erlandson were the victors.
In the second dual of the night, Breckenridge lost to a strong MAHACA team 61-15. In additional to a pin by Daniel Erlandson at heavyweight, David Erlandson and Wyatt Differding picked up wins. David captured his first career pin in his victory while Differding scored late back points that allowed him to prevail in his back and forth match.
“Wyatt works hard in the wrestling room and it is showing up on the mat. He will never lose because of a lack of effort,” Head Coach Tom Haire said.
On Saturday, the Cowboys hosted the Pelican Rapids Vikings and Border West Buccaneers in the final competition of the regular season. Many individual bright spots stood out in the two duals. Against the Vikings, Noll picked up a dominating 6-0 victory to improve his record to an impressive 17-6. First period pins were earned by Aidan Ruddy and Grant Davis against the Vikings as well.
Against the Buccaneers, Davis wrestled the best varsity match of his young career as he dismantled his senior opponent 14-3.
“Grant (Davis) is an extremely talented wrestler. He showed that today. When he combines the physical aspect of wrestling with the mental, he is hard to stop.” said Haire.
Martel, Zane Mikkelson (who has been sidelined all year because of injury), and Aidan Ruddy went beast mode to pin their foes. Ruddy’s win brought his record to a solid 17-4 for the season. “Aidan (Ruddy) is fine tuning his technique at this point in the season. He will be a force to be reckon with come tournament time. ” said Haire
“It was nice to finish the regular season at home. Former student manager Kenzie Christensen, who is battling leukemia, was able to attend. It was great having her there. We continue to be in her corner just like she has been in the team’s corner for so many years.” Haire said.
With post season wrestling starting Thursday, the No. 7 ranked Breckenridge Cowboys will travel to take on the No. 2 ranked WCA Knights. Many key individual matchups will be wrestled which have big implications on seeding for individual sections. Individuals sections will take place on Tuesday, March 16 at West Central Area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.