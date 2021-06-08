Breckenridge wrestling considering co-op next season

Breckenridge Activities Committee held a meeting Tuesday, June 8, discussing a potential co-op with another school for the wrestling program next season.

With small numbers for wrestling last season along with Tom Haire stepping down as head coach, the long-term solution for who will take over the program is unclear. There's also the question of if there will be a program at Breckenridge full-time next season.

There were concerns brought up during the meeting about potentially not getting the wrestling program back at Breckenridge if they do co-op.

One parent even suggested that co-oping with another Minnesota school would seem more beneficial for the program to get back on track. One concern about this idea is the number of meets they'd compete in each season along with travel for practices, as the closest Minnesota schools to Breckenridge are Barnesville and Fergus Falls. 

The future of the program is expected to be determined Wednesday, June 16 at the next Activities Committee meeting for Breckenridge. At this meeting, a final decision will be made on whether Breckenridge will keep the program together and commit to a coaching search for next season, or merge with another school. Daily News will continue to follow this story.

