Breckenridge wrestling to co-op with Wahpeton next season

The Breckenridge School Board unanimously voted to co-op their wrestling program with Wahpeton for next season at a Wednesday, June 16 board meeting. 

Breckenridge made the decision in the wake of Head Coach Tom Haire stepping down from the program at the end of the 2020-21 season, along with a shortage of players in the wrestling program going into next season. 

The full story will be published in Thursday's Daily News edition. 

