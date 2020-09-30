Breckenridge's Johnson, commits to MSUM

Senior defensive tackle Gavin Johnson commits to Minnesota State University Moorhead for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Johnson is a captain on this year's team and has been a big part of why the Cowboy's culture has been the way it has been over the past four years.
Johnson stands at 6'2" 225 lb. and is a prime example of what leadership role student athletes should follow. Johnson is a two-sport athlete that also participates in track and currently has a 3.77 G.P.A. Johnson finally gets to live out his senior year of football after the season was originally supposed to start in March due to COVID-19 concerns by the MSHSL, but then was pushed up to start in October.
Johnson is excited to play just like the rest of the team is. Committing to play football in college is big for him because of the short preparation that the team has before their game against Hawley this weekend. The team found out on Monday, Sept. 21 that they would get a fall football season.
If the season was to start in March like the original plan was, he had to option to opt out of the season like plenty of football commits have done around the country who plan on playing football in college next fall.
