Breckenridge had a rollercoaster game Tuesday, Oct. 20 against the Pelican Rapids Vikings as they fell behind early on and came back to win in four sets.
Early on, Breckenridge struggled as Pelican Rapids was capitalizing on the majority of the Cowgirl's mistakes. They fell to the Vikings in the first set 25-21.
The second set for the Cowgirls was a make or break type of situation for them to stay in the game. They went back-and-forth and it felt like watching two boxers go at it as the Cowgirls won the extended second set 29-27.
From that moment on, the momentum swung in the Cowgirls favor and they did not look back. They won the third and fourth set 25-17, 25-16 as the team surged from behind in a big victory in their home opener. Head Coach Margaret Wilson felt the team did not take control soon enough in the game.
"We set up our offense well, especially in that third and fourth set," Wilson said. "It was nice to win that second set, but in my opinion, it was way too close."
Junior Camryn Kaehler had a team high 22 kills and set a school record with nine aces in the match. She was crucial for the team especially in the second set where her streak of aces led to a big second set win.
"We just have to keep building as a team because we keep tagging and getting that momentum and energy and that's what helped me," Kaehler said.
Kaehler emphasized the help that she was getting from her setters, especially Sophie Larson, who totaled 22 assists, and Carcie Materi, who totaled 21 assists. Jude Held and Abby Johnson were also key contributors as they both totaled 11 kills in the match.
The Cowgirls will go on the road Thursday, Oct. 23 as they play at Perham. They're looking to keep the momentum going to their 2-0 start.
