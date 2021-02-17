Breckenridge's Nieto signs with NDSCS football

Breckenridge running back Chris Nieto signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at North Dakota State College of Science for the 2021 season.
Nieto moved to Breckenridge, Minnesota, from Adrian, Michigan, to start his junior year. Since moving here, he helped lead the Cowboys to the Section 6A championship game in 2019.
“To be honest, I’m kind of nervous after what happened with my leg,” Nieto said. “Once I get strong, I’ll always be ready to go, and be ready for what I got and what’s thrown at me.”
Nieto was a big part of the Cowboys’ 2020 season. He was named to All-District honorable mention and played in four games before going down with a leg injury to end his 2020 season.
“My class was a great group of guys, we bonded well together, we played well together. I’m happy to call them my friends and my teammates,” Nieto said.
Head Coach Chad Fredericksen was happy to have Nieto for the two years that he was at Breckenridge.
“He was the perfect fit,” Fredericksen said. “He’s a great kid. Obviously sorry to see him go, but he’s off to bigger and better things playing for the ‘cats (Wildcats) and I’m excited to see his next chapter.”
Nieto will be playing for Head Coach Eric Issendorf next season. The Wildcats went 8-2 during the 2019 season, but optioned out of the 2021 spring season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
