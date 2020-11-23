Breckenridge's Twidwell commits to MSU Moorhead

On Saturday, Nov. 21, Breckenridge senior captain Connor Twidwell announced his commitment to Minnesota State University Moorhead football program for the 2021-22 season. Twidwell played linebacker, defensive end, and on the offensive line over the last four years at Breckenridge high school. the 6'3" 220 lb. three-sport athlete held a 3.7 grade point average throughout high school and looks forward to the next chapter of his football career.
"After a lot of thinking over the past few months and finishing up with high school football last night I am excited to say that I committed to Minnesota State University Moorhead football. Thank you to all the coaches, teammates and family that have helped push me over the years to get to this point," Twidwell said on Twitter.
He joins current teammate Gavin Johnson next year as this well make the second current commitment for Breckenridge for the upcoming season to Moorhead. He will be the second announced commitment for that school this upcoming season. Twidwell picked Moorhead over the University of Sioux Falls, who showed high interest in him throughout last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.