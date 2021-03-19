Breckenridge's upcoming playoff schedule

Breckenridge Athletics will have plenty of sports going on this weekend. Here is when you should expect to see every game:
Friday, March 19:
• Girls basketball at Hawley at 7 p.m.
• Blades hockey at Fergus Falls 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 20:
• Wrestling at Long Prairie at 10 a.m.
• Boys basketball at Warroad at 2 p.m.
Both basketball games can be viewed on 3 Boarder Sports.
