Breckenridge's upcoming playoff schedule

Breckenridge Athletics will have plenty of sports going on this weekend. Here is when you should expect to see every game:

Friday, March 19:

• Girls basketball at Hawley at 7 p.m.

• Blades hockey at Fergus Falls 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 20:

• Wrestling at Long Prairie at 10 a.m.

• Boys basketball at Warroad at 2 p.m.

Both basketball games can be viewed on 3 Boarder Sports.

