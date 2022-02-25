Bring me the best: Wahpeton sophomore rises to high-level competition

Wahpeton High School gymnast Jaida Fobb was flying high once again Friday, Feb. 18 at the Presidential Classic in Orlando, Florida. Fobb posted a personal best on Vault (9.100) and Floor (9.325). The sophomore placed eighth all-around with a 34.150 and her floor score was good enough for fifth at the prestigious event.
Fobb competes with American Gold Gymnastics in Fargo, North Dakota, against the best of the best from around the country in her first year at USA Gymnastics Level 10. Her commitment to the sport has driven her to a successful season, despite returning from a broken foot suffered last year.
“She’s very self motivated. It’s helpful to have a relatively big team of kids who are at her level, but you can tell that she has an internal drive that makes her want to be better,” American Gold Competitive Director Whitney Beck said. “She can have a bad day and she shows up the next day and keeps working. She’s a super motivated kid and she knows what her goals are.”
Beck was a standout gymnast who shined on several Eastern Dakota Conference championship teams from 1997-2003 in Wahpeton. She noted that high school league rules prohibit athletes from competing in both the club route of American Gold and the high school league-sanctioned path of the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm because the seasons run concurrently.
It was a tough, but necessary decision for Fobb to pursue the highest level of gymnastics in Fargo.
“For people to understand how big what she’s doing truly is, and for her to get some local attention is nice. As a super-talented athlete choosing to compete outside of her school, I’m sure there’s a little bit of blowback there. It’s not an easy decision,” Beck said.
The process of reaching Level 10 requires constant improvement and qualifying out of lower levels.
“When you get really good at Level 10, you kind of just stay there and keep beating everyone,” Beck said. “Jaida is at the highest level prior to the elite level. That would be kids like Simone Biles, trying to go to the Olympics or world championships.”
Dedication was the common theme when conversing with Beck, who highlighted the amount of work it entails for a 10th grade student athlete like Jaida to chase her goals.
“There’s limits. What she can do after school, how much time she has, things like that. Jaida has been coming to Fargo for around six years and she comes to practice five days a week, working out for 20 hours a week, year round,” Beck said.
American Gold prepares gymnasts for the next level. Currently, the program has three seniors heading to compete in the NCAA and a 2023 college commit on its roster. Fobb profiles to join those ranks with her tenacity and talent.
“In the long run, I think her goal would be NCAA opportunities,” Beck said. “She’s also super good at track, so there’s that route as well.”
Fobb is still adjusting to the altitude on the Mount Everest of developmental competitive gymnastics, but Beck is confident she will put it all together in due time.
“Our goal is for Jaida to have a strong all-around performance at regionals this year, whether or not she makes it to nationals,” Beck said. “She hasn’t hit all four events at one meet, but she’s hit all of them at separate meets this season. You need a 34 all-around at state to qualify for regionals. Jaida is beyond capable of that, so we’re looking at that as a non-issue.”
Fobb will partake at meets in Minneapolis and Grand Forks over the next two weeks. State championships will take place in March, followed by regionals and nationals. If Fobb places in the top seven of her age division at regionals, she will have the option to participate in nationals if she chooses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.