Bring the juice: Breckenridge halts Hillcrest behind 24 points from Riggs
Jaxson Riggs lets out a scream as the Breckenridge student section hypes him up. Riggs and the Cowboys won their first home game of the season Tuesday, Feb. 7, in a wire-to-wire battle vs. the Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Breckenridge 57, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 51. MSHSL Section 6A boys basketball game played Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Breckenridge High School.

Breckenridge (3-14) hadn’t won a home game heading into Tuesday’s clash with Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (14-4). The Cowboys brought the juice, upsetting the Comets in a 57-51 slugfest in front of the biggest crowd of the season at Breckenridge High School.

The night belonged to Breckenridge freshman Jaxson Riggs, who orchestrated the victory in his point guard role, scoring a career-high 24 points. Riggs buried a pull-up jumper from 17 feet before the halftime buzzer, putting on an offensive clinic complete with outside shooting and decisive drives to the basket. Shining under the varsity spotlight has been a lifelong aspiration for the prodigious player.

Alex Sanchez rocks the rim in transition. The Cowboys senior scored four of his seven points on dunks, expending most of his effort on the defensive side of the basketball.
Daymon Smith gestures toward Jaxson Riggs (23) after the latter knocks down a three during crunch time. Alex Sanchez (right) walks to to the Breckenridge bench as the Comets are forced to burn a timeout.


