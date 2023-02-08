Bring the juice: Breckenridge halts Hillcrest behind 24 points from Riggs

Breckenridge (3-14) hadn’t won a home game heading into Tuesday’s clash with Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (14-4). The Cowboys brought the juice, upsetting the Comets in a 57-51 slugfest in front of the biggest crowd of the season at Breckenridge High School.
The night belonged to Breckenridge freshman Jaxson Riggs, who orchestrated the victory in his point guard role, scoring a career-high 24 points. Riggs buried a pull-up jumper from 17 feet before the halftime buzzer, putting on an offensive clinic complete with outside shooting and decisive drives to the basket. Shining under the varsity spotlight has been a lifelong aspiration for the prodigious player.
“It’s just been a dream since I’ve been a little kid. It’s like none other, especially against Hillcrest,” Riggs said.
The Section 6A clash placed Breckenridge Head Coach Jordan Christensen on the opposite bench of his younger brothers, Luke (Jr.) and Levi (Fr.), who spent the majority of their careers playing with the current crop of Cowboys. It was a signature win for the second-year frontman, and a statement that big brother is still boss in the storied basketball family.
“I’m not gonna lie, this one has been circled on my calendar ever since those two moved to Hillcrest. For Jaxson, Alex Sanchez, Landon Blaufuss, Daymon Smith — all these guys who grew up playing with them — it’s just fun,” Coach Christensen said. “Not that it’s about that. It’s about our team. This one is hopefully a trendsetter for the rest of the year. It’s huge for our program.”
Alex Sanchez glued himself to Hillcrest guard Justin Petersen, swiping four steals and rattling the Comets backcourt with constant pressure.
“It’s a big weight room thing, first of all. Secondly, when you come out the gate like I was, pressuring their point guard like that, being all up in their face and just letting them know they aren’t getting past me — it’s the biggest thing on the court,” Sanchez said.
The senior wing got loose on a pair of breakaway dunks, the final slam coming with four seconds remaining in the game on an assist by his cousin Cam Nieto.
“Cam is an amazing rebounder. He goes up for everything and he looks like he’s flying above the crowd,” Sanchez said. “I saw him go up, so I just leaked out a little bit. We’ve got some ‘cousin sense’ or something, because he immediately looked at me and threw that thing up. That’s when I heard Coach Jordan on the bench going ‘Punch it, punch it!’”
With Breckenridge trailing 43-41, Riggs blocked Petersen at the rim, took the basketball down the court and dumped it off to Nieto for a layup. Moments later, Smith stepped into a triple in front of a Breckenridge student section that included members of the Cowgirls basketball team. The long-range dagger gave the Cowboys a 46-43 lead with 3:41 remaining in the game.
“I can’t explain it. It was just a huge adrenaline rush. With the student section right there cheering, it was awesome,” Smith said.
Smith is an uncle to Riggs. Countless hours spent hooping in the driveway together culminated in Tuesday’s special moment for the biological ballers.
“I never thought I’d get to play with him because he was always three or four years older than I am. Going back to when I was in fourth grade, I didn’t know if I’d get to play with him,” Riggs said. “We’re here now, and it’s actually pretty awesome.”
Smith played the best defensive game of his career. Late in the contest, the 6-foot-1 senior stood tall at the low block, turning Noah Brumfield away and sending him to the floor on a layup attempt. Moments later, Smith chucked a full-court pass to Nieto and the senior soared to the rim for a three-point play, giving Breckenridge a 54-49 lead with 58 seconds left.
“We finally played defense. That was the first time all year we’ve played defense the way I know we can,” Coach Christensen said. “We were tough, we were in a stance and we played for 36 minutes. We didn’t have lapses. They went on a 4-0 run instead of the 10-0 runs we’ve seen in the past.”
The game was hotly contested from the jump, as Blaufuss staked Breckenridge to a 6-0 lead with drives from the short corner, only to watch Hillcrest roar back for a 17-11 advantage. The senior post logged his 11th double-double of the year, moving bodies on his way to the block for 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Riggs earned a technical foul, trash talking Brumfield after bumping him to the floor. The violation erased a 33-29 home lead and threatened to derail the upset bid. Just like he did after turning the ball over four times in the opening minutes, Riggs settled down, returning to the game to run the offense after a conference with the coaching staff.
“Other than his tech, that boy played a perfect game. He handled the ups and downs very well other than that. You gotta deal with calls,” Coach Christensen said. “He performed and we know he can do that. He’s so skilled with the ball, we just gotta keep him level and keep making good decisions.”
Brumfield, Hillcrest’s single-game scoring leader (46 points), had to earn every bucket. The junior guard scored 18 points. Luke Christensen had a fine second half, finishing the game with 12 points and seven boards. The Cowboys effectively stopped Petersen, holding the imposing point guard to four points.
“Petersen is a heckuva player. Cam and Alex shut him down,” Coach Christensen said. “If we make ‘em earn it, we’re gonna be just fine come playoffs. Hopefully we can see them again sometime later on in March.”
Unlike most teams in Section 6A, Breckenridge plays a majority of its games against Class 2A opponents. The Cowboys’ lowly record doesn’t tell the whole story of a team that lost to Battle Lake (16-3) by two points and, now, handed Hillcrest only its fourth loss of the season. Following eight consecutive defeats, Tuesday’s win couldn’t have come at a better time for the green machine.
“It’s big for our guys to get this win. I’m so happy for our dudes. They needed it as much as I needed it,” Coach Christensen said. “I don’t think it was any one guy, I think it was all five of them that were on the court. One guy can screw it up for the other four, but tonight we didn’t have that. It was Daymon stepping up and guarding the bounce, Landon helping off of everything and it was Cam and Alex on the ball.”
Breckenridge (3-14) hosts Barnesville (10-6) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Heart O' Lakes Conference action.