Bucks beat Foley in renowned Tigertown Classic

On Saturday, June 11, The Breckenridge Bucks beat the Foley Lumberjacks, 8-2, in the first round of the Tigertown Classic Tournament in Belle Plaine, Minnesota.
Foley is a team which has been to the amateur baseball state tournament the last four years. Mitch Porter took the mound for the Bucks, throwing a complete game, striking out nine and walking three.
Foley scored first with one run in the bottom of the second. The Bucks tied the game in the top of the sixth when Jack Hiedeman singled, Brayden Wahl was hit by a pitch and Hiedeman scored on a base hit by Porter.
Foley took a 2–1 lead in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Hunter Wamre and Austin Ramos both singled to start the inning. Aaron Neppl reached base on a misplayed bunt and Sam Ovsak singled to tie the game. Hiedeman singled to put the Bucks up 3-2, Wahl followed with another single and Porter delivered a sacrifice fly. Cooper Yaggie doubled and Wamre reached on an error to put the game on ice and give Breckenridge an 8-2 win.
The Bucks faced North Branch in the semifinals on Sunday, stranding 13 runners in a tough loss.
Wamre started on the mound, struggling in the first frame with three walks and two runs allowed. He settled in nicely after that to complete five shutout innings.
The Bucks had numerous opportunities to score, leaving the bases loaded and a man on third with nobody out. Hiedeman hit a key single to score Yaggie in the sixth.
North Branch started the seventh with two singles. After a pop out to Porter, the next batter singled to center. Hiedeman threw a laser home to Jared Aamold who tagged the runner out. The next batter hit a grounder that should’ve ended the inning, but the Bucks weren’t able to make the play, allowing two runs to score.
In the final half inning, Yaggie singled to score Wamre and cut the lead to 5-2. Aaron Neppl hit a grounder in the hole with two men on and was called out at first on a tough call to end the ballgame.
