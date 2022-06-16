Bucks beat Lakers to remain perfect in league play

Breckenridge Bucks shortstop Jack Hiedeman fires a throw across the diamond Wednesday, June 16, in a Countryside League showdown vs. Pelican Rapids. Hiedeman is hitting over .400, while providing defensive utility in both the infield and outfield. He saw his first action on the mound Wednesday in a shutout inning.
The Breckenridge Bucks defeated Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 16, by a score of 15-1. The home victory vaulted Breckenridge to 6-2 on the season and kept them undefeated in the Countryside League.
Westley Johnson pitched six innings, giving up three hits, striking out nine batters and walking one. Jack Hiedeman pitched the final inning, retiring the side with two strikeouts.
Hiedeman and Jeremy Stack continued to swing hot bats. Hiedeman reached base four times with two hits, two walks and two runs. Stack also had two hits on the evening and scored twice. Cooper Yaggie recorded two hits, two runs and four RBIs.
"Overall, we did a lot of things right tonight, even our small ball was good," Coach Hiedeman said. "Erik Hiedeman laid down a great sacrifice bunt and we threw a runner out trying to tag up from second to third when Jonah Friederichs caught the ball, hit Erik Hiedeman on the relay to Jace Hegge for a perfect tag to retire the runner. We played really good defense. Westley only walked one batter and we ran the bases extremely well. It’s really good baseball and the Bucks are fun to watch when they play like this."
The Bucks are off until next Wednesday, June 22nd, when they play the Hawley Hawks at home at 6:30pm on Cowboy Field.
Editor Notes
Johnson eclipsed 20 innings pitched for the season. The right hander has used a methodical approach to win his first three starts, locating well with 23 strikeouts and six walks. His ERA is a sparkling 1.71 and he's surrendered less than one walk and hit per inning. Johnson joins Mitch Porter and Jack Hiedeman as Bucks pitchers who also have one save.
Hunter Wamre leads Breckenridge in strikeouts, fanning 29 hitters to nine walks. His 2.45 ERA and 1.13 WHIP have been more than serviceable. Porter leads the way in ERA with a miniscule mark of 0.60, striking out 22 and walking four across 15 innings.
Amongst qualified hitters with at least 15 at bats, Stack and Jack Hiedeman are the Bucks' hottest hitters. Stack is batting .444 with 12 hits and Hiedeman also has 12 hits, raising his average to .429. Yaggie leads the team with four extra-base hits (two doubles, two triples).
The Breckenridge defense has turned nine doubles plays this year and is fielding at a 92% clip with 19 errors in 236 total chances. The offense has outscored opponents 62-23, with over half of those runs (37) coming against Pelican Rapids.
