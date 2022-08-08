Top from left, Hunter Wamre, Chris Nieto and Mitch Porter celebrate after the Breckenridge Bucks beat Dent. Bottom left, Jace Hegge brought gold glove defense to the hot corner for Breckenridge. Bottom right from left, Jack Hiedeman and Cooper Yaggie cross the plate after hitting back to back triples.
KENSINGTON, Minn. — The Breckenridge Bucks (14-8) saw their inaugural baseball season come to a close Sunday, Aug. 7, with a 2-0 loss to the Urbank Bombers in Region 16C playoffs. Hunter Wamre had one of his best outings on the mound, striking out 11 Bombers and issuing only two walks. Wamre tossed 111 pitches across eight innings.
Alex Koep and Hunter Alaganmiller pitched a combined shutout for Urbank, striking out 14 batters and walking none.
“There were 25 strikeouts between both teams. The Bucks were a little short-handed today, missing six players due to football, hockey tryouts, legion all-star baseball, work commitments and a couple injuries. When you have college pitchers and an expanded strike zone like we had today, you’re going to see a lot of strikeouts,” Bucks Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said.
Erik Hiedeman, Jack Hiedeman, Mitch Porter and Brayden Wahl occupied the top four spots in Breckenridge’s batting order. They each recorded one hit, with Porter tallying the only extra-base knock, a double.
“Jack singled and stole second, Mitch doubled, Erik singled and reached second on a fielder’s choice and Brayden Wahl singled. We had some opportunities to score but were unable to get the hit when we needed it,” Coach Hiedeman said.
All of the Urbank scoring was done in the first inning. Drew Johnson doubled, followed by singles off the bats of Koep and Austen Hadley. The game cruised by from that point on, wrapping up in roughly 90 minutes.
“Overall, it was a great year for our first season, winning 14 games. In all of our losses, we were in every game except one, right down to the last pitch. The Bucks were really fun to watch and it was great baseball,” Coach Hiedeman said.
Wamre (4-4), a late addition to the roster, had a phenomenal season on the bump. He led Breckenridge in strikeouts (61) and innings pitched (57). The Wahpeton native posted a 1.89 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in a workhorse role, lasting six innings or longer in seven of his starts.
Wamre wasn’t the only key addition to the team. The Bucks received support across the board to finish a season many years in the making. Coach Hiedeman reeled off a list of contributors when reflecting on his first season at the helm.
“On a personal note, I’d like to thank all the players that played. I’d like to thank Art Grochow for doing an awesome job announcing our games for us. I’d like to thank Breckin Anderson for running our game changer every single game. I’d like to thank Ann Hiedeman for the mounds of paperwork and scheduling of games and umpires. I would especially like to thank the community for the tons of support we received, both financially and otherwise. Finally, I’d like to thank the Breckenridge Baseball Board for helping to fund some of our operations and for their support. I already look forward to next season,” Hiedeman said.
