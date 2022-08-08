Purchase Access

KENSINGTON, Minn. — The Breckenridge Bucks (14-8) saw their inaugural baseball season come to a close Sunday, Aug. 7, with a 2-0 loss to the Urbank Bombers in Region 16C playoffs. Hunter Wamre had one of his best outings on the mound, striking out 11 Bombers and issuing only two walks. Wamre tossed 111 pitches across eight innings.

Alex Koep and Hunter Alaganmiller pitched a combined shutout for Urbank, striking out 14 batters and walking none.



