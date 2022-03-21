Bucks call on Breckenridge, Post 53 alumni to unite for inaugural smoker

Minnesota has long been the national Mecca for amateur baseball, better known to Minnesotans as ‘‘town ball’’. Now, Breckenridge will have its very own team, the Bucks, thanks to some heavy leg work from those within the Breckenridge High School and Post 53 baseball programs.
Breckenridge Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman hopes to see familiar faces at Grumpy’s Bar at 4 p.m. April 2 as the newly-formed amateur team hosts its first alumni gathering to discuss the future and reflect on the past.
“I think it would be great if all of the baseball alumni guys came. I don’t get to see them very often, or all together. It would be nice to have a steak and a drink,” Hiedeman said. “I’m really excited about this amateur thing. We had people donate $6,000 to our program. Everybody kinda knows that Minnesota is the top state for legion baseball by far with around 360 teams. What they don’t realize is that amateur baseball is the same thing, it’s easily the largest in the nation and the state tournament is off the map.”
Hiedeman moved back to Breckenridge from California in 2006 and immediately became an integral part in rebuilding a struggling Breckenridge baseball scene. If he wasn’t coaching, he was maintaining the fields, fundraising and building the morale all the way up to a state tournament appearance in 2019 and a sub-district championship in 2021.
Amateur baseball has been on Hiedeman’s mind for over a decade. It’s an outlet which provides playing opportunities for area athletes well into their adult years.
“There’s a lot of people who played a role in this. It goes back many years to where this all started,” Hiedeman said. “When I’m done, it would be great if we could go all the way from little league to amateur ball. If you want to play until you’re 50 years old, that’s great. It took 16 years, tons of little things along the way, and now we’re here.”
Wahpeton alumni Jake Uhlich and Patrick Kussatz competed with the Dumont Saints last season at the Minnesota Class C Amateur Baseball State Tournament. Dumont, population 98, proves that amateur baseball isn’t reliant on the size of its host town, but the enthusiasm of the hosts themselves.
“The fields that they play on, it’s unbelievable. We’re kind of in a little pocket over here up against the North Dakota border. We’re away from the metro area, a bit isolated, but even the teams like Dumont have been around for 70-plus years,” Hiedeman said.
Breckenridge will compete in the Countryside League against perennial state contender Fergus Falls and other area teams such as Dent, Frazee, Pelican Rapids, etcetera.
While the team is focused on fundraising, Hiedeman remains equally serious about maintaining the culture Breckenridge baseball has established. It’s a model that has the high school and legion programs playing deep into the postseason more often than not and sending more and more players to compete in the collegiate ranks.
“Now that NDSCS has baseball and a lot of kids are playing over there, or at Concordia — Brayden Wahl, Cooper Yaggie, Mitch Porter — there’s a ton of good area kids playing. It’s about time,” Hiedeman said. “I haven’t seen Preston Kappes, Zach Hegge … I saw David Bergquist one time at Home Depot. Alex Myhra, Devin Hansey, the guys who graduated three or four years ago — it would be fun to get everyone together. Here’s the point, you know how many great baseball players I just mentioned? Some of the top players in the conference year after year.”
Hiedeman is thankful for the community support, but also hopes a good turnout at Grumpy’s will help the Bucks secure more necessary funding. I am familiar with the financial load that comes with starting an amateur team. When I founded the Breckenridge Dalers, named after the late Post 53 director Dale Peterson, our funds ran dry after just five games and we were forced to resign from the league. That was 2013, however, and 2022 has a fresh and fiery outlook for local baseball.
“Another thing that amazes me is every time we’ve asked the community for help, they have helped,” Hiedeman said. “People have stepped up, they buy our coupon books, they put banners out and raise money for our scoreboard. It’s a really cool thing.”
The event will host a raffle of 13 firearms for $20 per ticket. Steak Dinner with two drink tickets costs $35. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. Individuals can contact Kevin Hiedeman for more information at 218-731-2009.
“No. 1, we gotta get the word out, and No. 2, we’re looking to get some gun raffle tickets sold, because I’m not going to have the high school kids do that,” Hiedeman said.
