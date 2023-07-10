Bucks continue defensive mastery in 7-2 road win vs. Carlos

CARLOS, Minn. — The Bucks traveled to Carlos to play a really good Cougars team Sunday, July 9, coming away with a 7-2 victory. The Carlos team was led by mostly college players behind their pitcher Shay Endres, who plays for Southwest State.
The Bucks showed up as the underdog and had an unorthodox lineup. Aaron Neppl played first base and Jack Hiedeman had the catcher duties. Neither one of them had played those positions for 12 years. Both Neppl and Jack did a great job. The Bucks had another outstanding defensive outing. Mitch Porter started on the mound and threw a nine-inning complete game. Porter gave up 10 hits, had five strikeouts and allowed two runs. He didn’t walk a single batter and our defense turned a triple play and two double plays to get us out of some jams.
Jaxson Riggs had a spectacular catch over his shoulder, as did Isaac Loosmore and Gavin Snyder. With two outs and two guys on, Erik Hiedeman made another great play deep in the hole to get us out of another inning.
The Bucks scored first in the third inning when Jeremy Stack drew a walk with two outs and stole second base. Erik Hiedeman singled to score Stack. Carlos tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with one run and took the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a key two-out hit. In the top of the eighth, with the Bucks down 2-1, Jonah Friederichs reached on an error. Breckin Anderson pinch ran for Friederichs, Stack sacrificed Anderson to second base and Jack Hiedeman knocked in the tying run with a single to right center.
In the top of the ninth inning, Breckenridge blew the game open by scoring five runs on four hits and some Carlos miscues.
Offensively, the Bucks struck out 16 times but continued to battle and took advantage of all of their opportunities. Jack Hiedeman continued his hitting streak at the plate, picking up another three singles and one RBI. Erik Hiedeman had two singles and two RBIs and Porter added two singles. Loosmore had a single and an RBI.
These last few games have been fun to watch. The Bucks continue to find a way to win. They have a lot of heart and a lot of character and are never really out of a game. The Bucks play another extremely tough opponent at home against the Fergus Falls Canes at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 14 on the newly renovated Cowboy Field behind Breckenridge High School.