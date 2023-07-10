Bucks continue defensive mastery in 7-2 road win vs. Carlos

It doesn’t matter which Breckenridge Bucks lineup takes the field, the team seems to string together runs and hunker down on defense regardless.

 Submitted

CARLOS, Minn. — The Bucks traveled to Carlos to play a really good Cougars team Sunday, July 9, coming away with a 7-2 victory. The Carlos team was led by mostly college players behind their pitcher Shay Endres, who plays for Southwest State.

The Bucks showed up as the underdog and had an unorthodox lineup. Aaron Neppl played first base and Jack Hiedeman had the catcher duties. Neither one of them had played those positions for 12 years. Both Neppl and Jack did a great job. The Bucks had another outstanding defensive outing. Mitch Porter started on the mound and threw a nine-inning complete game. Porter gave up 10 hits, had five strikeouts and allowed two runs. He didn’t walk a single batter and our defense turned a triple play and two double plays to get us out of some jams.



Tags