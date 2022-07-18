Bucks declaw Cougars to avenge first loss of season

The Breckenridge Bucks picked up their 12th win of the season Sunday, July 17, defeating Carlos, Minnesota, 10-6 in an offensive shootout. The road win avenged Breckenridge’s 5-4 loss at the claws of the Cougars in its season opener.
“It was a gutty performance by all of our guys today. I was super proud of them,” Bucks Manager Kevin Hiedeman said.
With the heat index pushing 104 degrees and Breckenridge shorthanded in the pitching department, Mitch Porter rose to the occasion in a complete-game victory. Porter allowed plenty of hard contact, 13 hits to be exact, but refused to throw in the towel, at one point recording five consecutive scoreless innings. Porter threw 142 pitches in the contest, while Carlos starter Elijah Holteus tossed 162 in a battle for ironman status.
“Carlos started the game with six consecutive hits and scored five runs in the first inning, but the Bucks never panicked,” Hiedeman said. “Mitch made an adjustment after the first inning and shut Carlos down until the seventh when they scored their only other run of the game.”
With his American Legion Baseball season now over, Cameron Nieto slid into the leadoff spot for Breckenridge and Jeremy Stacked dropped into the two hole. The duo combined for six hits and five RBIs, sparking the team’s initial rally.
“We came back in the top of the second and scored four runs on two huge RBI doubles by Cam and Jeremy,” Hiedeman said.
The Bucks had 19 hits on the day. Cam Nieto, Stack, Porter and Austin Ramos all had three hits. Jack Hiedeman, Chris Nieto and Jared Aamold tallied two hits apiece and Cooper Yaggie recorded a single and a sacrifice fly. The offense stepped up on a day where go-to relief option Jack Hiedeman was unavailable to pitch after tweaking his back in pregame warmups.
“Defensively, we played great. Knowing we didn’t have much relief today, Mitch took the ball and said ‘I’ll finish the game’ to pick up the win,” Kevin Hiedeman said. “ Ramos made two huge scoops at first base for third outs to save runs. Chris Nieto made a couple nice plays at second and Jack turned two unassisted double plays at shortstop to get us out of some jams with men on base. Jace Hegge also made several nice plays at third base.”
Ramos broke out of a season-long slump at the plate to raise his average above the Mendoza Line with a 3-for-5 performance, adding one run, one RBI and his second stolen base of the season. Aamold matched his season total with two hits and played a warrior’s game behind the dish.
“Jared Aamold is an anchor behind the plate and his two hits came at critical times in the game,” Kevin Hiedeman said. “He’s just a workhorse back there. He was sweating like a pig covered in Agrelime. There was no white left on his jersey.”
The Bucks (12-5) play Dent at 7:30 p.m. Friday for their last home game of the year.
