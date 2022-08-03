Bucks fall to Black Sox in final innings
After a slow start to the year, Austin Ramos (pictured) has provided some timely hits for the Breckenridge Bucks.

 Daily News File Photo

CARLOS, Minn. — The Alexandria Black Sox scored six runs in the sixth and seventh innings Sunday, July 31, defeating the Breckenridge Bucks in the second round of Region 16C amateur baseball playoffs, 7-4. Carter Stockert strung together 10 strikeouts and weathered five walks to earn the win for Alexandria.

Breckenridge took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, when Jeremy Stack walked and scored on a two-out single by Jack Hiedeman. The Black Sox tied the game in the bottom half on a walk by Travis Krueger, a double by Shawn Krueger and a single by Brady Burgur.



