Bucks fall to Black Sox in final innings

CARLOS, Minn. — The Alexandria Black Sox scored six runs in the sixth and seventh innings Sunday, July 31, defeating the Breckenridge Bucks in the second round of Region 16C amateur baseball playoffs, 7-4. Carter Stockert strung together 10 strikeouts and weathered five walks to earn the win for Alexandria.
Breckenridge took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, when Jeremy Stack walked and scored on a two-out single by Jack Hiedeman. The Black Sox tied the game in the bottom half on a walk by Travis Krueger, a double by Shawn Krueger and a single by Brady Burgur.
Austin Ramos plated Cooper Yaggie and Hunter Wamre, who both walked, with an RBI double in the sixth. The clutch hit gave Breckenridge a 3-1 lead, but it would not last. In the seventh, Alexandria did it all, using two singles, a walk, a sacrifice fly and an error to reclaim the lead at 4-3.
Sam Ovsak grounded into an error to give Breckenridge its fourth run, but Alexandria scored three more in the eighth to seal the deal. Hunter Wamre started on the mound for the Bucks, pitching six innings, striking out four, walking two and allowing two earned runs. Mitch Porter came on in relief and allowed three runs across three innings.
Stockert capped out at 104 pitches through six innings, before handing the baseball to Shay Endres. The latter secured the game’s final nine outs, surrendering one hit while fanning five Breckenridge batters to earn the save. Alexandria held Breckenridge to four hits in the contest, while tallying eight hits of their own.
Stack, Hiedeman, Yaggie and Ramos all had one hit for Breckenridge. Burgur bashed at the plate for Alexandria, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Zach Jannette led the Black Sox with three RBIs.
