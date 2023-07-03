Bucks play pure baseball in 10-1 win vs. Ligers

The Breckenridge Bucks picked up a huge 10-1 conference win Friday, June 30, vs. Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to remain undefeated at home.
I’ve been coaching for a long time and that was one of the best defensive performances I’ve seen in a long, long time. It started with Collin Roberts making a diving catch in the first inning to save a run. Jack Hiedeman had eight balls hit to him at third base and made every play — three of them great plays. Erik Hiedeman had some huge plays at shortstop in the hole when they counted. Jeremy Stack caught everything in center field and Austin Ramos always does a great job at first base.
Westley Johnson threw a complete game, giving up only one run, walking three and striking out six. Tommy Hiedeman, catcher, had a diving catch on a foul ball that got us out of an inning.
Nothing was bigger than the eighth inning when the score was 4-1 and Detroit Lakes had two runners on with no outs. We picked the runner off second base with an inside spin move by Johnson to Erik Hiedeman. We had that play called three pitches in advance. I knew we were going to get an out on that play.
In the same inning, Detroit Lakes hit a line drive single to Isaac Loosmore in left field. He made a perfect throw to the cut-off, Jack Hiedeman, who relayed a perfect throw to Tommy Hiedeman for the out at home plate.
Then, with two outs and two runners on, Detroit Lakes hit a ball deep in the hole to Erik Hiedeman, who made a great play and threw the runner out at first base.
We blew the game open in the bottom of the eighth inning by scoring six runs.
Jack Hiedeman had a huge night at the plate, picking up four hits and three RBIs, Stack had two hits, and Loosmore had two hits and two RBIs. Erik Hiedeman also had two hits.
Ramos, Chris Nieto, and Roberts also had singles in the game and Tommy Hiedeman reached base three times drawing walks. We also ran the bases extremely well tonight.
Johnson was a master on the mound, only striking out six batters, but keeping the DL hitters off balance all night. Johnson pitching and Tommy Hiedeman catching is a combination since middle school. They really work well together and if you’re a baseball purist, this was the game to watch.
It’s not very often that you make no physical mistakes, no mental mistakes and you do everything right in a game. Tonight was one of those special nights. Unfortunately, we don’t play again until July 9 in Carlos, Minnesota. After a game like this, I’d like to play every night.