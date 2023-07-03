Bucks play pure baseball in 10-1 win vs. Ligers
The Breckenridge Bucks picked up a huge 10-1 conference win Friday, June 30, vs. Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to remain undefeated at home.

I’ve been coaching for a long time and that was one of the best defensive performances I’ve seen in a long, long time. It started with Collin Roberts making a diving catch in the first inning to save a run. Jack Hiedeman had eight balls hit to him at third base and made every play — three of them great plays. Erik Hiedeman had some huge plays at shortstop in the hole when they counted. Jeremy Stack caught everything in center field and Austin Ramos always does a great job at first base.



