The Breckenridge Bucks (8-8) amateur baseball team saw its second annual season end in the Region 16C tournament, finishing the playoffs with an 0-2 record. The Bucks opened the tournament on July 29, losing 12-1 to Urbank in the first round before dropping an elimination game Saturday, Aug. 5, by a score of 5-1 to Ashby.
Breckenridge hosted the tournament and welcomed teams throughout the region to Cowboy Field. With recent renovations to the infield surface, the diamond played like a dream and provided a great stage for baseball.
“Every year we set our goal to make the state tournament. We didn’t meet that goal, but you know something, our infield is awesome, we have plans to improve our facility and we have received a lot of compliments on this tournament,” Bucks head coach Kevin Hiedeman said. “We have some really committed people in the community that have helped us both financially and physically being here.”
The Breckenridge amateur team is now solidified with year two in the books. While continuity in the lineup was lacking this season, participation wasn’t, as 23 players were rostered in total — all of them seeing the field at some point. Everyone down to Breckin Anderson, a Breckenridge High School athlete who pinch ran and tabulated statistics, contributed to the team's success. The Bucks are hopeful to not only retain, but also gain passionate players in the coming seasons.
Hiedeman credited numerous individuals supporting Breckenridge baseball from the varsity ranks to the youth leagues at Jefferson Park.
“Our baseball program, to me, starts when you’re 5 years old playing catch with your dad and ends when you’re 58 and should’ve retired five years ago,” Hiedeman said. “Our program encompasses all of that and everything in between. We’re in some of the best shape we’ve ever been. We might not have the best teams we’ve ever had, but kids are still playing baseball. I’m a terrible sport when it comes to losing, the worst ever — I don’t like it — but I still chalk the season up as a success because we’re headed in the right direction as a program.”
The Bucks piled up 12 hits vs. Urbank, but couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position. Saturday’s loss to Ashby featured similar bad luck, as Breckenridge stung several balls directly at the defense.
Hunter Wamre ended his season with a bounce-back outing. The righty threw 104 pitches across seven innings, scattering seven hits and two walks while striking out four. All five Ashby runs were unearned, as five Breckenridge errors gifted them the lead and dashed Wamre’s chances of pitching a complete game. Westley Johnson relieved Wamre and used an excellent mix of pitches to keep batters guessing. Johnson pitched two shutout innings, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Offensively, Breckenridge was led by Mitch Porter (2-for-4, 2B), Wamre (1-for-3, RBI, BB), Jeremy Stack (1-for-4, R) and Jack Hiedeman (1-for-4). Isaac Loosmore and Austin Ramos each drilled liners right at the Ashby defense, but couldn’t buy a hit on the humid afternoon.
Defensively, Porter misplayed a ball in right field which resulted in a double, but recovered later in the game with a beautiful throw to catcher Brayden Wahl for an out at the plate. Jack Hiedeman pulled off the rare hidden ball trick in the first inning, tagging a runner out at third base as Wamre circled the mound to buy time.
Jack Hiedeman wrapped up a hot season at the plate, leading the Bucks with a .432 average, one homer and 11 RBIs across 54 plate appearances. Wahl appeared in 10 games, batting .361 with a team-high seven doubles. The duo has emerged as one of the top tandems in the region with a combination of contact and power.
“Number one, they’re just reaching that point in their careers where they’re stronger. Number two, they’re smart hitters,” Kevin Hiedeman said. “When you’re young, you just walk up there and react to whatever the guy throws you. As you get older, you walk up there and you have a game plan. Even when they get out they’re hitting the ball hard.”
Defensively, Jack Hiedeman (3B/SS/C) and Ramos (1B) provided stability throughout the summer, both registering a .941 fielding percentage at key infield positions.
Porter led the rotation with 50.1 innings pitched this season, posting a 2.14 ERA with a 54:15 strikeout:walk ratio. Johnson fired 19 innings and posted a 3.31 ERA. Wamre accumulated 18.1 innings and tallied a 3.92 ERA. Hiedeman and Emmit Vig pitched sparingly, but did well and figure to slot into the regular rotation next season.
“We have five guys who can throw strikes consistently, keep us in the game and be competitive. We’re fortunate to have that,” Kevin Hiedeman said.
The final game of the tournament is set to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring the Fergus Falls Hurricanes and the Carlos Cougars. Both teams are unbeaten in the tourney and the winner will receive a bid to the state tournament.