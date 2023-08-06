The Breckenridge Bucks (8-8) amateur baseball team saw its second annual season end in the Region 16C tournament, finishing the playoffs with an 0-2 record. The Bucks opened the tournament on July 29, losing 12-1 to Urbank in the first round before dropping an elimination game Saturday, Aug. 5, by a score of 5-1 to Ashby.

Breckenridge hosted the tournament and welcomed teams throughout the region to Cowboy Field. With recent renovations to the infield surface, the diamond played like a dream and provided a great stage for baseball.

IMG_0198.jpeg
Breckin Anderson (left) is learning a lot about the game of baseball and running the bases when called upon.
IMG_0117.jpeg
Hunter Wamre gave Breckenridge a quality start in its final game of the season.
IMG_0176.jpeg
Brayden Wahl stands over an Ashby runner after tagging him out at the plate.
IMG_0196.jpeg
Along with his impressive hitting, Jack Hiedeman plays multiple positions on the diamond at a high level.
IMG_0182.jpeg
Bucks assistant coach Jason Beyer fist bumps Austin Ramos (left) and son Mitch Porter (right) after Porter ends the inning with an outfield assist.


