Bucks split with ‘Canes, remain tied in Countryside

The Breckenridge Bucks faced maybe their toughest test of the summer Saturday, July 2, in a home doubleheader vs. perennial Region 16C powerhouse Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The first-year amateur squad showed it belongs in the postseason conversation, recovering from a 6-3 loss with a 1-0 win to split with the Hurricanes.
Both teams entered the day tied atop the Countryside League. In game one, Fergus Falls scored three runs in the sixth inning to hand Alex Hexum a win on the mound. Hexum (2-0) went seven innings, striking out seven, walking two and scattering six hits. Singles by Arik Heacox and Thomas Bosak in the sixth and a solo blast by Alex Hensch to start the seventh sealed the deal.
Mitch Porter (1-1) wasn’t quite as effective for the Bucks, yet battled through six frames, striking out two, walking four and surrendering five hits. Porter is up to 21 innings pitched on the season with a 1.28 ERA, coughing up less than one walk and hit per inning. Jack Hiedeman was the only Buck with two hits in the opener and continues to crush the ball with a .426 average.
Hunter Wamre brought his bulldog mentality to the mound in game two. The flamethrower was under control throughout the complete-game victory, limiting the ‘Canes to three hits and three walks while fanning five. The shutout lowered Wamre’s ERA to 1.68, second-best among qualified Breckenridge pitchers. The righty leads the Bucks in strikeouts (37) and innings pitched (32).
Porter shook off his game one loss to provide a pair of hits at the plate, driving in Chris Nieto for the game’s only run in the fourth inning. Nieto singled twice and Erik Hiedeman singled once to keep his average at .381 across seven starts.
Breckenridge traveled to Glenwood, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to play Starbuck, before heading to Fergus Falls for a 3 p.m. rematch Sunday.
