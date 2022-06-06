Bucks win fourth straight with sweep of Pelican Rapids

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — The Breckenridge Bucks have won four straight since dropping their season opener to the Carlos Cougars by one run. On Saturday, June 4, the Bucks improved to 3-0 in the Countryside League with a sweep of the Pelican Rapids Lakers.
Game One — Breck 9, Pelican 5
Jeremy Stack and Jack Hiedeman set the table for Breckenridge, batting 4 for 8 with four runs. Stack is now hitting .412 across five games and leads the team with seven hits in 17 at bats. Brayden Wahl was the Bucks’ top run producer with three RBIs. In his second appearance of the year, Aaron Neppl notched his first hit, an RBI single in a 1-for-3 performance.
Hunter Wamre (2-0) got the job done on the bump. He needed 104 pitches to complete six innings of five-run baseball. Only three of those runs were earned. Nine strikeouts on the day gave Wamre 24 through his first two starts. The hard-throwing righty allowed six hits and issued two free passes. Westley Johnson closed things out with a scoreless seventh, recording one walk and one strikeout.
Game Two — Breck 13, Pelican 2
Johnson (2-0) relied on weak contact in his first win of the season. He earned his second Saturday with great swing-and-miss pitches, racking up nine strikeouts across five innings. The Lakers tallied four hits and failed to walk against the control-oriented ace.
Breckenridge walked a whopping 14 times, led by three base on balls for Cooper Yaggie, who drew five walks in the doubleheader. Jace Hegge and Neppl both walked twice. It was Hegge’s first time batting this summer and he took advantage of the opportunity by scoring twice.
Chris Nieto had a breakout game at the plate, batting 1 for 2 with a pair of runs and three RBIs. He doubled over the center fielder’s head to break a mini-slump and push his average past .230.
Breckenridge will put its winning record to the test Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. The Bucks draw Foley on Saturday to begin the tournament slate, with the remainder of the games to be decided later in the afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.