The Breckenridge Bucks amateur baseball team earned its first win Friday, May 27, in a 7-1 victory vs. Detroit Lakes at Cowboy Field. Sunday brought another win, as Breckenridge snuck past Dent in Countryside League play, 4-2. It was a promising week for the newly-minted team, finishing its homestand with a 2-1 record.
The Bucks reached across the river to sign Hunter Wamre before Friday’s game. The Wahpeton pitcher toed the rubber just hours later in a debut to remember. He unleashed 122 pitches, striking out 15 in a complete-game two-hitter. The North Dakota State College of Science ace took a no-no into the sixth and saw his velocity rise in the late innings.
Westley Johnson drew his first start of the season Sunday and went eight innings, walking two, striking out three and allowing seven hits. His stuff wasn’t overpowering, but the crafty righty was surgical with his pitch placement. He induced a pair of double plays by keeping his offspeed pitches knee-high on the outside corner of the plate.
With the weight of its first win in the rear view, Breckenridge entered league play noticeably looser at the plate. Jeremy Stack was moved from the bottom of the order to the leadoff spot, delivering two hits and two steals. Jack Hiedeman, Mitch Porter and Austin Ramos also posted multi-hit performances.
Breckenridge trailed Dent 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth. Stack was hit by a pitch to start the inning, Hiedeman walked and Yaggie drove the baseball to center field, coming all the way around to score on what should have been a routine single. The ball hit a rough patch in the grass and bounced 10 feet over the outfielder’s head, rolling to the base of the fence. The shortstop airmailed his relay throw to the catcher, giving Yaggie a little league homer and Breckenridge a 3-2 lead.
Hiedeman tripled to deep center with one out in the seventh. Yaggie followed up with a groundout to short, brushing into the first baseman’s shoulder on his way past. The contact turned the defender around for a brief moment and Hiedeman attacked, racing down the third base line to score and give Breckenridge a 4-2 lead.
Jace Hegge made his season debut at third base and navigated a nasty infield with three assists and zero errors. His teammate, Ramos, was a machine at first base, making a diving catch on a foul bunt near the home dugout and snaring a liner in the span of two innings. He was scooping throws from across the diamond like an ice cream vendor.
Johnson was pulled after allowing back-to-back singles in the ninth. Mitch Porter came in to earn the save, but not without some help from Jared Aamold behind the plate. The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey goalie gloved a foul tip above his head on a strikeout to start the inning. Moments later, Aamold hung on to a pop up in foul territory despite Porter crashing into him and sending the burly backstop to the ground in pain. Breckenridge escaped battered, but victorious.
Aamold and Stack, who twisted his knee twice inside the batter’s box, have until Saturday, June 4, to heal up for the Bucks’ doubleheader at Pelican Rapids. The twin bill is another important Countryside League contest.
The Bucks then travel to Bell Plaine Saturday, June 11, to compete in the Belle Plaine Tigers Tournament. They draw Foley at 12:30 p.m. with the rest of the action to be determined that afternoon.
