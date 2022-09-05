Buell buries Blue Jays with 6 touchdown passes

Air traffic was heavy over Frank Vertin Field on Saturday, Sept. 3, as Graedyn Buell piloted the No. 3-ranked North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats through the skies with his power arm. The sophomore quarterback needed just over two quarters to complete his aerial assault of Minnesota West, passing for 219 yards and six touchdowns in the 44-19 victory.
“He’s a master of our playbook. He has the liberty to do pretty much what he wants because of his knowledge and what he sees out there,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said.
Buell blasted the defense with his legs, breaking tackles and burrowing through the line like a hot knife through butter. At six-foot-three, 210 pounds, he’s nimble and shifty when he hits the outside.
“His ability to run the football looks effortless. It doesn’t look the most athletic but he just cruises,” Issendorf said. “He just kinda walks into the end zone and there’s guys laying all over the place. It doesn’t even look like he’s trying.”
Marselio Mendez took both of his receptions to the house, piling up 98 yards receiving in a hurry. The sophomore speedster has an eye-popping yards-per-catch average of 30.7 to go along with four touchdowns in his first two games.
Buell spread the gravy around with passing scores to Brady Borgen, Parker Howey and Dayton Smith. Borgen struck pay dirt twice with five catches for 81 yards.
The Wahpeton Huskies pipeline was well-represented Saturday in the Wildcats’ home opener. Jaxon Wienbar busted off a long kick return, while Thomas Allrich secured a handful of tackles and spent the afternoon chasing the quarterback around the backfield.
“He can get there. He’s sneaky and he plays hard,” Issendorf said of Allrich. “He’s a twitchy kid and size doesn’t really matter to him. It was the same thing at Wahpeton, he was playing defensive line at his size. He just needs to track the hip a little better so he can finish (tackles) when he gets in position. We like Tommy, he’s a team guy and he’s worked extremely hard.”
Preston Yohnke did his best Rob Gronkowski impersonation on a 97-yard interception return. He looked more like a tight end than a defensive lineman as he used his paws to create the turnover on a two-point conversion attempt.
Yohnke started two games in 2021 before tearing his knee for a second time. His return to the Wildcats has provided an anchor up front.
“It’s really fun to see a big man do something like that. Preston comes from a really good lineage of football players. He’s super athletic,” Issendorf said. “We thought he’d maybe play tight end or linebacker at the beginning, but he’s so big. He brags a little about being good enough to be a tight end, so that was kinda the running joke after.”
The NDSCS defense tallied a whopping 12 sacks, punishing Brock Starley with an aggressive pass rush.
“We’re a much more disciplined team. We got a couple personal foul penalties, but those were aggressive penalties, they weren’t stupid penalties,” Issendorf said. “I think we’ve done a lot better at that. Those things hurt you against good teams.”
NDSCS scored 22 points in the game’s first six minutes. This allowed more snaps for quarterback Drew Boxwell (6/8 35 yards), the entire running back room and the second-string hogs up front on both sides of the line.
“Once again, we got into a second half where we were able to play so many more kids. That builds our depth so if we do have issues we have guys who gained experience,” Issendorf said.
The entire NDSCS roster is chomping at the bit for a rematch with M-State Fergus Falls. The Spartans ended the Wildcats’ season in the MCAC semifinals last year with a heartbreaking 19-16 defeat in Wahpeton.
Buell is laser focused and hopes to stay that way when he and his teammates step onto their home turf at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. the Spartans. Both teams will put a 2-0 record on the line.
“Graedyn is a driven competitor and he hates throwing a bad pass, it bothers him. I know the way last year ended was a bad taste in his mouth. We’re not looking for revenge, but we definitely know what’s in front of us,” Issendorf said.
