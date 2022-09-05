Purchase Access

Standout Statistics

NDSCS WILDCATS (2-0)

WILDCATS 44, BLUE JAYS 19

Graedyn Buell

11/14, 219 PASS YDS, 6 TD

6 ATT, 48 YDS

Marselio Mendez

2 REC, 98 YDS, 2 TD

Brady Borgen

5 REC, 81 YDS, 2 TD

Preston Yohnke

97-YD INT RET, 2-PT CONVERSION

Jaylen Davis/Mitchell Thompson

5 SACKS EACH

Erik Lumpkin

5 TKL, SACK

Jaylin Nieman-Burnett

3 TKL, SACK

345 YDS OFFENSE, 260 YDS ALLOWED

Air traffic was heavy over Frank Vertin Field on Saturday, Sept. 3, as Graedyn Buell piloted the No. 3-ranked North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats through the skies with his power arm. The sophomore quarterback needed just over two quarters to complete his aerial assault of Minnesota West, passing for 219 yards and six touchdowns in the 44-19 victory.

“He’s a master of our playbook. He has the liberty to do pretty much what he wants because of his knowledge and what he sees out there,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said.

Buell buries Blue Jays with 6 touchdown passes
Thomas Allrich flushes Brock Starley from the pocket. The 2022 Wahpeton High School Graduate was quick off the edge from his linebacker position, creating constant havoc.


