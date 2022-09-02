Bulldogs bite Breckenridge, 28-27, in sensational season opener

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. – The Breckenridge Cowboys nearly overcame a nightmarish start to their season opener Thursday, Sept. 1, but Otter Tail Central was able to snatch a 28-27 victory from the jaws of defeat on the Bulldogs’ home field. The Cowboys twice came back from 14 points down, logging 318 yards rushing.
Breckenridge return man Dylan Bernotas left the game with a leg injury on the opening kickoff. Owen Buehler returned an interception 60 yards to the end zone on the Cowboys’ first drive. Breckenridge fumbled the ensuing kickoff at their own 15-yard line. The wheels came off in under 90 seconds for the defending Section 6A runner-up.
The game story was far from written, however, as Breckenridge recorded 21 first downs led by 122 yards rushing and three touchdowns from senior Cameron Nieto. The bruiser headed to the sideline several times with shoulder soreness and leg cramps, only to return and punish the Bulldogs. Nieto shook off two swipes at his facemask and dove into the pylon for his team’s final touchdown with 3:37 remaining.
Gavin Pederson (89 yards, TD) and Paul Armitage (61 yards) ran with authority, spelling Nieto as legitimate lead backs. Breckenridge kept OTC guessing by spreading the wealth and pushing forward with its loaded running back room.
“We’re gonna have to keep those guys fresh. Our ground game is going to be what we build upon. Those guys are going to get tired and we’re gonna need a lot of other guys to step in and do exactly what they did tonight,” Cowboys Head Coach Chad Fredericksen said.
Mental mistakes doomed the Cowboys, including a substitution penalty that moved the potential game-tying PAT out of reach. Prior to the penalty, Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson was 3-for-3 on kicks. The foreign exchange student looked great in his first taste of American football. A second-half timeout with only 10 players lined up on punt team meant Breckenridge couldn’t stop the game when OTC took a knee to run out the clock and ice the outcome.
“Our biggest nemesis will continue to be our depth. We just gotta learn and get these young faces schooled up,” Fredericksen said. “We’re doing some things wrong that we can fix, so I’m happy with that. If it was physical pieces that were getting pounded, I’d be really worried. Like I say, losing to these guys the first game is fine, but winning that second game against them is what we wanna do.”
Bailey Evans’ second pass wound up like his first — in the hands of Buehler — who reversed field for a big return. The interception set up a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jack Mekalson to Mason Deluge. The Cowboy quarterback reset his mental compass and forged on, completing four first-down passes and showing a nice downfield rapport with Jacob Kunkel.
“Bailey is calm, cool and collected. That’s why we want him in that position because he just strikes back," Fredericksen said. “He could’ve hung his head easily and been pretty negative, but he came back like a champ. I’m proud of our guys. We just kept on grinding and we’re finding our stride.”
Alan Martinez was huge on defense for Breckenridge. The lineman got his hand in the cookie jar and stole the football away from from an OTC runner. Later in the game, he pushed a blocker with one arm and blocked a punt with the other. On a night where the Cowboys secondary was atrocious (187 yards, 3 TD), the line was rock-solid on both sides of the football.
“We played extremely well up front. We got off to a slow start, but once we got the nerves shook off, I really think we played well,” Fredericksen said.
Fredericksen helped keep the Cowboy chins up high in his postgame speech, refusing to allocate blame and doubling down on the impressive comeback effort in hostile territory.
“You guys played one hell of a football game, you coulda rolled over but you came back. That's what a championship team does.”
