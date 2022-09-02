Bulldogs bite Breckenridge, 28-27, in sensational season opener
Cameron Nieto kept his eyes up and his legs churning for 122 yards rushing, leaving behind several Bulldog tacklers grasping for grass.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Standout Statistics

BRECKENRIDGE COWBOYS

Bailey Evans

6/9, 67 PASS YDS, 2 INT

Cam Nieto

23 ATT, 122 YDS, 3 TD

Gavin Pederson

20 ATT, 89 YDS, TD, 2 REC, 19 YDS

Paul Armitage

12 ATT, 61 YDS

Alex Sanchez

7 ATT, 46 YDS

Jacob Kunkel

2 REC, 24 YDS

Alan Martinez

FORCED FUMBLE, FUMBLE RECOVERY

Brian Martinez

BLOCKED PUNT

Alex Martel

FUMBLE RECOVERY

Dawson Wienbar

2 PASS DEFLECTIONS, 2 REC, 13 YDS

OTTER TAIL CENTRAL BULLDOGS 

Jack Mekalson

6/10, 187 PASS YDS, 3 TD

Mason Hammer

8 ATT, 39 YDS

Mason Dalluge

2 REC TD

Owen Buehler

REC TD, 2 INT, INT RETURN TD

It wasn't Friday night lights, but Thursday's weather was beautiful in lakes country as Breckenridge played Otter Tail Central in Battle Lake, Minn.

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. – The Breckenridge Cowboys nearly overcame a nightmarish start to their season opener Thursday, Sept. 1, but Otter Tail Central was able to snatch a 28-27 victory from the jaws of defeat on the Bulldogs’ home field. The Cowboys twice came back from 14 points down, logging 318 yards rushing.

Breckenridge return man Dylan Bernotas left the game with a leg injury on the opening kickoff. Owen Buehler returned an interception 60 yards to the end zone on the Cowboys’ first drive. Breckenridge fumbled the ensuing kickoff at their own 15-yard line. The wheels came off in under 90 seconds for the defending Section 6A runner-up.

Bailey Evans recovered from two early interceptions to complete several difficult throws against a swarming OTC pass rush. 


