Bullpen day not enough for Cowboys to advance

The Breckenridge Cowboys ended their season in the Section 8AA baseball tournament Thursday, June 3. The Cowboys fell to Perham 18-2 and Menahga 9-7 in Wadena, Minnesota.
The Cowboys had a disastrous first game, giving up 11 runs in the first inning and not recovering after that. After not being able to pitch Cooper Yaggie Thursday, the Cowboys used five different pitchers.
“Our pitchers really did a good job,” Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said. “Our pitchers threw strikes so I can’t be mad about that.”
Connor Twidwell pitched in all three section playoff games, including Thursday’s doubleheader. He started in consecutive games against Pelican Rapids Tuesday, June 1 and Perham Thursday. Twidwell pitched just two-thirds of an inning against Perham, allowing eight runs on five hits. Chris Nieto and Colin Roberts each appeared on the mound against Perham.
In game two against Menahga, Jayce Werner started for the Cowboys, pitching just one inning and allowing three runs. Adam Ohm came in and pitched for two innings and Twidwell finished the game pitching three innings.
Overall for the Cowboys, they didn’t have a bad day with their bats Thursday. They scored nine runs in the two games.
“That’s a game (against Menahga) we probably should win and a game we could win,” Hiedeman said.
The Cowboys had two missed opportunities with the bases loaded in game two, stranding the bases loaded twice.
“We had a lot of seniors on this team and you hate to lose a group like this because they’re a fun group of guys,” Hiedeman said.
Despite giving up 25 runs combined in both games, Hiedeman liked what he saw from his team’s pitching.
“I liked the way our pitchers stepped up, especially Collin Roberts, who came out of the bullpen for us throughout the season,” he said.
Many of the same players will be returning for American Legion Post 53 baseball this summer. Their first game will be at Barnesville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
