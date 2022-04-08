The Twin Town Archery program will compete at the NASP National Tournament April 29-30 in Sandy, Utah. Roughly 18 hours and 1,087 miles of highway stands between the team and nationals, but nothing stands between the camaraderie they’ve developed over the years.
“It’s not about the scores or the hardware, it’s about the experience,” Twin Town Head Coach Heather Retzer said. “Archery is a lifelong sport. If I make sure they have a good time, the scores will come. I’ve struggled with parents in the past who have a die hard, ‘my kid is a pro’ attitude. That’s not what it’s about. It’s about how it affects them academically and how it lifts their confidence levels. I couldn’t ask for a better sport to be involved in.”
Retzer finds time to coach around her busy schedule as a research analyst/instructor at North Dakota State College of Science. She’s been teaching a one-credit archery class at the community college for about eight years. The Twin Town Archery staff spends up to 12 hours per coach instructing the archers during the season, with weeknight practices lasting up to four hours.
As is the case with most sports, if you don’t have fun, you won’t have success. The kids laughed and jeered one another at Thursday’s practice, keeping the atmosphere mellow in preparation for the big tournament.
“One of the things we tell the kids is to have fun. Happy archers shoot happy arrows,” Retzer said. “We don’t get paid to coach, the kids are the reason we do what we do. We don’t just form a relationship with the archers during the season, we’re more like a family. They will contact me to catch up, ask for job references, things like that.”
Brooklyn Baumhardt was the team’s top shooter at the Minnesota State Tournament, earning multiple third-place finishes in different categories. Joshua Wiebusch swept the male events on the North Dakota side and has earned more than $10,000 in college scholarships through archery competitions. He nearly split arrows with his impressive groupings Thursday at the Wahpeton Community Center.
Baumhardt has been slinging arrows since sixth grade. Wiebusch has been racking up bullseyes for a decade. The latter pointed to consistency as the key ingredient to greatness.
“Don’t let the pressure get to you,” Wiebusch said. “You’re in a big place with a lot of people and you’re shooting in front of them. You gotta block that out of your head and keep shooting.”
Baumhardt blew away expectations with her tremendous showing at state. She hopes to ride that momentum to another top-tier performance at nationals by putting the pressure aside.
“I was expecting that I would do well (at state) with all the great coaching that I’ve had, but I didn’t necessarily expect to go to nationals,” Baumhardt said. “The big thing is trying to stay calm. If I do make a shot that I don’t really want, I need to take a step back, focus and remember that every shot is a new opportunity.”
Sydney Baumhardt did not earn a berth at nationals, but she’s traveling with the team to Utah as a coaches assistant and a personal cheerleader for her sister, Brooklyn.
“Sydney scored her first 290 this season and narrowly missed qualifying for nationals,” Retzer said. “She’s lived this life for a number of years and understands the sport, so it’s a huge help having that extra set of eyes.”
Lots of planning is still going into the adventure. Retzer has already put in the request for a fire department escort to the city limits, something to show her athletes that they are just as important as those participating in the mainstream sports.
“When you think about archery, you don’t think about the publicity level like you do basketball, baseball or softball. So the escort is a pretty cool experience for the kids,” Retzer said.
Nationals is a whole different beast, Retzer said, a spectacle that dwarfs the regional competitions local archers normally encounter.
“When we have a local tournament, we’ll have maybe 15-30 kids standing on a line shooting at targets. When we go to nationals, there will be close to 200,” Retzer said. “If we were going to the national tournament in Louisville there would be three times that. There’s thousands of kids, including from Hawaii and many traveling from the east coast.”
The synchronized sound of arrows flying through the air and reaching their destination is one of Retzer’s favorite parts of the tournament.
“We call it ‘machine gun alley,’ because when all those arrows pierce the paper at the same time, that’s what it sounds like,” Retzer said. “Our first national tournament experience was an eye opener, because people showed up with cowbells, bullhorns and all kinds of noisemakers. It does quiet down when the kids shoot, but we do prepare for it by turning the radio on the public announcement system during practice. We almost have to shout when talking to the kids, getting them used to shooting with background noise, because you can’t always drown out what’s going on.”
Seventeen archers will be at nationals — Wiebusch, Brooklyn Baumhardt, Sydney Baumhardt, Chase Marsh, Jacob Hoefs, Jonathan Hill, Jaxon Hill, Madison Graves, Abigail Morris, Brady Graves, Tim Welder, Melana Lewis, Julya Seibold, Syrina Seibold, Ryan Kasowski, Maddie Moen and Hudson Miller.
