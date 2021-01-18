On Friday, Jan. 15, the BW Blades faced off against the Langdon Blades in Langdon, North Dakota. The BW Blades came out of the locker room fired up and ready to play. The BW Blades team played hard and as a result most of the first period was played in the Langdon end of the rink. After firing 12 shots at the Langdon net the game would remain scoreless at the end of the first period.
The BW Blades came out for the second period ready for more. But at 5 minutes into the second period it would be the Langdon Blades that managed to find a small hole between goalie Falon Phelps and the net to take the lead 1-0. About 3 minutes later, Langdon would score another goal injuring goalie Phelps in the process. She was playing in her first game back after suffering a minor knee injury in practice last week. The BW Blades called goalie Jensen into action to replace Phelps in net. Jensen stopped all five shots she faced in the second period. At the end of the second period the score was 2-0 Langdon Blades.
The BW Blades refused to just give up and instead came out for the third period and capitalized on a power play opportunity with Kennedy Schuler scoring off assists from Alison Hoerer and Regan Wohlers. The goal was set up perfectly with some NHL type passes and a shot. The BW Blades team continued to battle, but the Langdon Blades would score another goal to make the final score 3-1.
Saves for the game were Falon Phelps with 11 and Victoria Jensen with 7. This loss moves the BW Blades 19U record to 3-2.
On Sunday, Jan. 17 the BW Blades fell 5-0 to Fargo 15U team in Fargo for another league game. The game started off with some back and forth action. The Fargo team scored first around 5 minutes into the game. The Fargo team scored again at the midway point of the period. The Blades team continued to try to contain the team from Fargo, but it seemed like a very tough task as the Fargo team scored a third goal late in the period, thus ending the first period at a score of 3-0 in favor of Fargo.
The BW Blades team went into their locker room between periods and talked over what was working and what wasn’t.
The team came out for the second period and played a “team game” for the first time in awhile. With just under 8 minutes left in the period Fargo scored again to make the score 4-0. Shortly afterwards, defense player Addie Rugland was racing for a puck in the corner with a Fargo player right behind her. As they both got to the corner the Fargo player cross checked Addie from behind into the boards causing her to suffer a injury. This in turn fired up the Blades team and as a result they managed to out skate and out play the Fargo team for the remainder of the period. But unfortunately the BW Blades couldn’t sneak the puck past their goalie.
In the final period of the game the Fargo team squeaked the puck past our goalie to make the score 5-0. The Blades team continued to dig down and play hard. To the Blades dismay they lost the game 5-0, but as a team they continued to work on the little things that they needed to do. After this loss the BW Blades record drops to .500 at 3-3. Playing in goal for the BW Blades was Jensen who managed to make 34 saves in the loss. Jensen, who is replacing Phelps in net, is getting better each game she plays
The BW Blades team is finally going to play at home next weekend after playing their last six games on the road. They play Crosby on Friday night at 8 p.m. and again on Saturday against Bottineau at 1:30 p.m. Both games are being played at Stern’s Sports Arena in Wahpeton. We invite everyone to come cheer the BW Blades 19U team on and with your support turn things around.
