From Friday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 20, the BW Blades 19U girls team won all three of their games, defeating Bismarck 7-1, Watford City 4-2 and Richland 7-1. Here's what happened in each game:
Game one: Bismarck
In the Blades' season opening game, the 19U team faced off with the Bismarck 15U team in Bismarck on Friday, Dec. 18. Both teams had been eagerly waiting to play a game this season after having the season postponed for a few weeks due to the North Dakota government shutting down the youth programs due to COVID-19.
The Bismarck Capitals would score first early in the first period. Kolle Schuler let a shot go from the point to not only tie the game, but scored her very first 19U goal in her career to tie the game at one a piece.
The Blades came out of the locker room on fire in the second period to score another three goals. Alison Hoerer and Reagan Wohlers each scored a few minutes into the period. Then Paxten Jensen fired the puck past the goalie to score her first goal of her 19U career to make the score 4-1 at the end of the second period.
The BW Blades 19U team continued to carry their momentum into the final period, again scoring three goals in the period. Scoring for the Blades were Riley Finkral, Reagan Wohlers and Alison Hoerer. Both Wohlers and Hoerer scored their second goals of the game to make the final score of the game 7-1 for the Blades win.
Playing in net for the Blades win was senior goalie Falon Phelps, who faced 28 shots and stopped all but one to help the team start off the season with a win.
Game two: Watford City
In the second game of the weekend on the Western swing for the BW Blades 19U team, they took on the Watford City Oilers Saturday, Dec. 19. The Oilers came out and scored twice in the first few minutes of the first period to take the early lead of 2-0, that is until Reagan Wohlers fired a puck past the goalie with only 45 seconds left in the opening period. Paxten Jensen decided to tie the game up by also scoring with only one second left on the clock to even the score at two.
The second period was back and forth, up and down the ice the whole period but the score stayed tied at two goals a piece.
Early in the third period, Reagan Wohlers scored to take the lead for the BW Blades off an assist from her sister, Ashlyn Wohlers. Late in the game, Reagan Wohlers would score a power play goal for the hat trick off an assist from Ivy Ovsak, making the final score 4-2.
Starting in net was Victoria Jensen making her first appearance in her career as goalie for the Blades 19U team. She faced 17 shots in the game, stopping 15 to give the BW Blades their second win this season moving the team to a 2-0 record.
Game three: Richland
On Sunday, Dec. 20, the BW Blades faced off against the Richland Rangers from Sidney for the third and final game of the western swing. The Blades came out fired up and ready to play.
At the midway point of the first period Addie Rugland fired the puck past the goalie to score her first goal of her 19U career off assists from Ali Hoerer and Ivy Ovsak. A few minutes later Paxten Jensen would also score a goal off an assist from Kolle Schuler, making the score 2-0 at the end of the first period.
The second period was full of penalties on both teams, but no scoring until Kennedy Schuler got on the scoresheet this weekend by firing a power play goal past the goalie off an assist from Addie Rugland to end the period with a score of 3-0.
A few minutes into the third period the Rangers managed to find a small hole to put the puck past Falon Phelps and make the score 3-1. The Blades would not roll over and die as a few minutes later Reagan Wohlers sniped the puck past the goalie. The next shift Alison Hoerer also scored off an assist from Paxten Jensen making the score 5-1. But the BW Blades team wasn’t done with the Rangers yet.
In the final minute Reagan Wohlers scored again off assists from Alison Hoerer and Kennedy Schuler, but with only 10 seconds left in the game Paxten Jensen would race down the ice to chase a puck shot down by Ivy Ovsak to walk past the Rangers goalie and score, making the final score 7-1.
Playing goalie for the BW Blades was Falon Phelps. She faced 22 shots only allowing one to find a small hole and make it into the net. Falon got her second win on the season and third team victory on her 18th birthday.
Up next for the BW Blades is Langdon on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Wahpeton at 5 p.m. We want to invite everyone to come out and watch the BW Blades 19U team as they try to continue their streak.
