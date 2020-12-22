BW Blades girls 19u goes 3-0 on the weekend

BW girls hockey starts their season off on the right foot as they went 3-0 last weekend, outscoring their opponents 18-4. 

 Daily News File Photo

The BW Blades girls hockey team had three games the weekend of Friday, Dec. 18 and won all three games in Bismarck, North Dakota. 

They started Friday, Dec. 18 with a 7-1 victory over Bismarck, followed by a 4-2 win Saturday, Dec. 19 over Watford City and ending with a 7-1 victory over Richland Sunday, Dec. 20. 

Raegan Wohlers had a big weekend scoring eight goals total in the three games, including a hat trick against Watford City. 

Alison Hoerer was the team’s second leading goal scorer with three goals on the weekend, including two in the team’s win over Bismarck.

The Blades will resume play after winter break on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. They face off against Langdon at Stern Sports arena for the first home game of the 2020-21 season. 

