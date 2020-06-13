BW Bolts swim team holds awards banquet

The BW Bolts State Swim Team: Back row from left, Mya Miranowski, Lily Miranowski and Maddy Beyer; front, Popi Miranowski, Sydni Roberts, Jocelyn Riebe. Not pictured - Isla Burgr, Gabe Dozak and Evan Dockter.

 Submitted

The Breck-Wahp Bolts swim team recently held their awards banquet to honor athletes who participated during the past winter short course season. Although the final state meet wasn’t held, we want to recognize those who had earned the honor.

Isla Burgr, 7, qualified in six events; Gabe Dozak, 9, qualified in seven events, Evan Dockter, 12, qualified in one event, Lillian Miranowski, 12, qualified in 5five events, Mya Miranowski, 12, qualified in two events, Sydni Roberts, 13, qualified in seven events, Jocelyn Riebe, 14, qualified in one event.

Popi Miranowski would join Sydni, Jocelyn, and Lily for the 14 and under relays. Maddy Beyer was to join Mya, Gabe and Evan for 12 and under relays.

Other season end awards

Best Newcomer: Isla Burgr

No Disqualifications/season: Elli Hendrickson, Lily Miranowski, Evan Dockter, Mya Miranowski, Sydni Roberts, Jocelyn Riebe

Total events completed bag tag: Gabe Dozak -9/10 age group, Maddy Beyer- 11/12 age group

Most Improved: 1. Mike Dozak, 2. Gabe Dozak, 3. Maddy Beyer, 4. Popi Miranowski

High Points Boys: 1. Evan Dockter, 2. Gabe Dozak, 3. Mike Dozak, 4. Linkin Hendrickson

High Points Girls: 1. Sydni Roberts, 2. Isla Burgr, 3. Lili MIranowski, 4. Maddy Beyer

Best Strokes

Back 10 under age group: Mike D, 11 over age group- Ellie H

Freestyle 10 under-Alivia Presgrove and Linkin H, 11 over sprint-Jocelyn R , 11 over long distance-Mya M

Breast stroke 10 under-Isla Burgr, 11 over- Lily M

Butterfly 10 under-Linnea Burgr, 11 over- Sydni R and Aviana Presgrove

Individual Medley 10 under-Gabe D, 11 over- Evan D

Most Versatile: Sydni Roberts

High Challenger: Gabe Dozak, Runner up Linnea Burgr

Most Dedicated: Popi MIranowski

Most Spirit: Jocelyn Riebe

Most Valuable: Maddy Beyer

The team is together again practicing Monday through Thursday, 5-6 p.m. at the Chahinkapa Park Pool. Anyone age 6 over with swim lesson level 4 skills is invited to join them. Our program prepares athletes for swim competition, cross training for other sports, and improves safe swimming skills for all aquatic activities.

The team will host a small, fun swim meet at Chahinkapa Pool, July 15, 6-8 p.m. This meet is free to participate in and open to the public. Registration for these activities is held at the pool during open hours.v

