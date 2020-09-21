On Thursday, Sept. 17. The Breckenridge-Wahpeton cross country team dominated the Pelican Rapids Cross Country meet. The girls’ team placed six runners in the top ten while the boys’ team placed five boys in the top ten.
Rachel Gowin led the girls’ race from the starting gun to the finish tape with a time of 22:09. Gabby Baumgartner ran a great second mile to post a 22:57 and placed third. The pack of Emily Gowin, 23:33, Madison Rabbithead, 24:04, Taylor Bommersbach, 24:13, and Hailee Bruce, 24:19 finished sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth respectively. Rachel took a 30 second lead by the first mile and ran a very smooth race without anyone to push her. Gabby had a very nice time drop and Emily Gowin, a seventh grader, made an impressive day view running her first varsity race.
The boys used the pack mentality to run down the field of runners. Aiden Ruddy ran an 18:24 to place fourth. Ruddy squared off against three very good runners throughout the race. He accepted the challenge and raced toe to toe from start to finish. Placing fifth, sixth, seventh, and ninth, respectively, were Logan Mammenga, 19:41, Luke Baumgardner 19:44.50, Junior, 19:57 and Gus Lasch 20:28.20. The boys raced well and were making way throughout their race. They started off in the middle of the pack moved up as group as the race went on.
