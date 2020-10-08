BW cross country finishes fifth at Heart of Lakes meet

Aidan Ruddy ran the best race of his career at the HOL conference race Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7. Finishing in 17:27, the junior earned All-Conference honors with a sixth place finish. For Ruddy to place sixth in the HOL meet is quite an accomplishment. The HOL is arguably the best conference in the state.
Ruddy beat six kids who he had lost to earlier in the year. Logan Mammenga and Luke Baumgardner placed 29th and 30th, while Gus Lasch, Shea Truesdel, and Francisco Perz placed 44th, 45th, and 46th, respectively. The boys’ team placed fifth.
Rachel Gowin cracked the top 20 in the girls’ division with a time of 21:58. The HOL is loaded with quality girls’ teams. Last year Gowin placed 20th at the HOL and then qualified for the state meet a couple weeks later, so her top 20 place is very impressive. Gowin showed her race savvy edging out a girl from Pelican Rapids in photo finish to secure her place. The BW girls’ team took a snapshot of the future as three seventh graders were top five runners on the team. Emily Gowin placed 26th, Kiera Wiertzema finished 37th, and Adi Dodge placed 42nd.
We had a youth movement today. Gowin has run a couple varsity races, but for Wiertzema and Dodge it was their first time competing at the varsity level.
Gabby Baumgardner placed 38th and Taylor Bommersbach placed 46th to round out the scoring runners for the BW team. The girls placed 5th as team.
Next week the season concludes with the Section 6A races. The boys compete on Tuesday at Long Prairie and the girls race on Thursday at New London-Spicer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.