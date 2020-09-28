BW Cross country meets at Pequot Lakes

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Cross Country team was challenged Friday, Sept. 25 at Pequot Lakes as they again faced the number one ranked West Central boys, who won the meet with 18 points, Pequot Lake scored 39, and BW tallied 79 points. Aiden Ruddy was the only BW runner to crack the top 10. His season best time of 18:13 placed ninth.
Aiden has really improved his pacing and his second miles time. He’ll drop more time in the next couple week.
Junior Perez also ran his best time of the season, 19:12 to place 16th. It is nice to see Junior dropping time, he was able to stay close to Aiden most of the race.
Logan Mammenga ran another quality race to place 18th in 19:47.
The girls’ race featured two very good girls’ teams as well. Pequot Lake edged WCA 27-28, while BW trailed with 78 points. Gabby Baumgardner led the girls with an 11th place finish in 22:36.
“Gabby didn’t run cross country last year so she still getting oriented to the race, each week she is feeling more comfortable managing the race. Her and Rachel Gowin are providing nice top two punch for us.
Rachel finish two spots behind Gabby in 22:44. Madison Rabbithead rounded out the top three for BW with a 17th place finish in 23:37.
Next week the cross country team is hosting Otter Tail Central and Hawley at Bois De Sioux Golf Course. Racing begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.