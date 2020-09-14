BW Cross Country meets with W.C.A.

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Cross County team met with West Central Area Knights on their home course Friday afternoon, Sept. 11. W.C.A. posted a perfect cross country score of 15 points as they posted the top five finishers.
Aidan Ruddy make a great effort trying to break up the W.C.A. pack and finished with in 6th place with a time of 18:27. Logan Mammenga, Junior Perez and Gus Lasch finished within 10 seconds of each other to place 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively, running times between 19:28-19:38.
"It was sure good to see four boys under 20 minutes, and Luke (Baumgardner) did it last week," coach Larry Lasch."Running against the good competition forced our boys to step up their games. They had strong finishes which is great for confidence."
The girls also battled two quality team. Rachel Gowin placed 6th in a loaded field of runners with a quality time of 22:00. Two weeks ago, Gowin did not get off to a good start, Lasch said, but Friday was a good race. The next four runners for BW all had tightly contested races over the last 300 meters.
"Both our boys and girls did of very nice job of runner together and keeping pace with runner from other team," Lasch said. "They really laid out on the last quarter mile. It was fun to watch."
