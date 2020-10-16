BW Cross Country places 11th at section 6A championships

A solid team effort capped off the girls’ cross country season at the Section 6A championship Thursday afternoon at the Little Crow Golf Course in Spicer, Minnesota. The team placed 11th of 22 teams.
Senior Gabby Baumgardner led the team with a time of 22:01, which placed 27th of 152 runners. It was great way for Baumgardner to finish her senior season, to be our number one runner today. She made the right decision to switch from playing volleyball to running cross country this fall. She is very talented, smooth runner.
Not far behind Baumgardner was junior Rachel Gowin in 35th place, running a 22:25. Gowin and Baumgardner complimented each other very well this season. If one girl didn’t have her best stuff, the other did. I thought they both competed quite well.
Freshman Hailee Bruce ran a very good time despite the wind and hills that challenged the runners, it was her best race of the season as she ran a 22:59 to place 57th. Seventh grader Kiera Wiertzema stepped up to run her best of the year, coming in at 23:21 to place 76th. Juniors Taylor Bommersbach ran a solid 23:56 to place 92nd and Madison Rabbithead finished in 24:24, good enough for 104th place.
The BW girls’ team will only lose one senior, Gabby Baumgardner. But she will be a big loss for the team as she was one of the top runners on the team. This was Baumgardner’s second season of cross country, and her first season of full-time cross country.
Baumgardner was good leader on a young team, she pushed our top runners and pulled along the younger girls.
The team was able to pull up three seventh graders to the varsity ranks this season who will mixed in well with a solid group of juniors, sophomores, and freshman. If we get all our girls back out next year with a few summer miles on their legs, the team's potential for next year will be very exciting.
