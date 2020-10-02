On Thursday, the BW cross country team split results with the Ottertail Central with the boy's team placing second and the girl's team placing first. Both teams were off running on a chilly October day as this was their second-to-last regular season meet before regionals.
Aidan Ruddy was the top finisher with a 17:30 run. He has been the front-runner for this team all season long as he proves once again why he's the top guy.
"Aidan (Ruddy) ran a really smart race," head coach Larry Lasch said. "He tagged behind that guy for the first half (referencing an opposing runner) and then he really poured it on in the second half."
The boy's team placed five top-10 runners while the girls placed three top-five finishers. Rachel and Emily Gowin ran well as Rachel placed first with a 21:22 time while Emily ran for 21:35. Gabby Bumgardner placed fifth at 22:01 and Madison Rabbithead placed ninth at 22:26 rounding out the top 10 for BW.
"I think something that they figured out was to stay with each other for their pace that they can hang with their teammates, and they can improve together" Lasch said. "I think we are a lot smarter," Lasch added.
For BW, it is not always about the lead runners. The team has been working together to go at a great pace to help the team place a good team score. He mentions how Gus Lasch and Francisco Perez have been great leaders overall for the team and how they have set a good pace for some of the other runners on the team to follow their lead.
Next meet for the BW team will be at Perham on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
