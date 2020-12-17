BW gymnastics open season at Jamestown

The BW gymnastics team opened up their season at Jamestown on Tuesday, Dec. 15, where they fell 139.3-121.35.
Overall, there are some positives that you can take away from the team's meet.
Abbie Skovholt scored a 9.05 and finished in first place individually in bars. Quinn Bassingthwaite scored a 8.8 on the bars and placed fourth individually in that category. All around, Bassingthwaite finished in seventh overall while Skovholt finished in eighth.
"We had some high moments and some struggles, but overall a great start to the year. With everything they have been dealing with, including missing two of their Minnesota teammates, and all the changes made for competitions, they started the year with some jitters," coach Patty Moses said. "Hopefully we worked through them all last night and will be able to stick our routines at the Home meets this week. From what they have been accomplishing in practice, I am excited to see where they go this year!"
The team has two more meets this week, as BW faces Fargo Davies at home on Thursday, Dec. 17 and faces Grand Forks at home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
