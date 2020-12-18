BW Gymnastics places first in second meet

The BW gymnastics team finished in first place as they totaled 127.35 against Fargo Davies' 115.225 and Fargo's 100.8.
Quinn Bassingthwaite finished in first place at the vault totaling a score of 8.875. She also finished in first on the floor with a score of 9.325 and second all around with 32.575.
Abbie Skovolt finished second in vault at 8.8, first in bars at 7.85 and second on the floor with 8.75. She finished first overall with a score of 33.2.
"We had a great meet with room for improvement. We are going to focus on gaining our balance on beam and having fun," coach Patty Moses said.
BW Gymnastics will be meeting on Saturday, Dec. 19 at home against the Grand Forks Knightriders. BW is looking to earn their second straight meet win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.