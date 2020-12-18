BW Gymnastics places first in second meet

From left to right, Quinn Bassingthwaite, Anika Birkelo, Sidney Gilbertson, Abbie Skovholt, Rhegan Hutcherson, Kiah Klein, Braylyn St. Auburn, Justice Christian and Hailee Hanson were all a part of BW’s first place finish on Thursday, Dec. 17 at their home meet. 

 Submitted

The BW gymnastics team finished in first place as they totaled 127.35 against Fargo Davies' 115.225 and Fargo's 100.8.

Quinn Bassingthwaite finished in first place at the vault totaling a score of 8.875. She also finished in first on the floor with a score of 9.325 and second all around with 32.575.

Abbie Skovolt finished second in vault at 8.8, first in bars at 7.85 and second on the floor with 8.75. She finished first overall with a score of 33.2. 

"We had a great meet with room for improvement. We are going to focus on gaining our balance on beam and having fun," coach Patty Moses said.

BW Gymnastics will be meeting on Saturday, Dec. 19 at home against the Grand Forks Knightriders. BW is looking to earn their second straight meet win. 

