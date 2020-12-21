BW gymnastics places second in last home meet

The BW gymnastics team had their last home meet of the season when they faced Grand Forks on Saturday, Dec. 19. They fell as a team 126.7 to 126.325.
BW's Quinn Bassingthwaite finished in first place in almost every category except bars and first place overall. She had a total score of 33.925. She is the only gymnast that placed in the top three in all four events.
They're just very determined to get those skills they need to get those bigger scores," head coach Patty Moses said. "In order to get those bigger scores, they need to up their difficulty, which is a scary thing."
She went on to explain how the harder skills are harder to do on a four-inch beam.
Abbie Skovholt landed in first place for bars scoring an 8.675. She placed fifth on the floor with a score of 8.3 and fifth overall and scoring 32.25 ]. Skovholt and Bassingthwaite were the only two top five finishers for BW.
Up next for BW, they will be back after winter break on Friday, Jan. 8 for a meet in Fargo, ND.
