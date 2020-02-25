The Breckenridge-Wahpeton gymnastics team fell just short of their goal of finishing second at the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships on Saturday, Feb. 22, taking third as a team.
Multiple BW competitors qualified for state and the team will also be moving on for the second year in a row.
“The gymnasts were focused and determined. They had a great night on vault and floor, but were a little shaky on beam, one our strongest events,” BW coach Patty Moses said. “Bars has been a struggle all year, but they got their second-highest bars score of the year. They continue to push themselves and are excited for state next week in Dickinson.”
State qualifiers are determined by the average of the gymnasts’ top three scores per event and all around. The top 40 of each event and the top 30 all around compete at state.
Quinn Bassingthwaite, who earned All-EDC honors, will compete in every event. Abbie Skovholt will also compete in every competition.
Hailee Hanson will represent BW in vault, beam, floor, and all around. She just missed qualifying for bars.
Anika Birkelo will compete in bars and beam.
The two-day state meet is set to start at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and will wrap up the following day. Last season, BW notched the eighth and final spot for the team competition. This year they were the seventh, which was determined by the average of the team’s top five scores throughout the season.
“I am so proud of how hard this team has worked this season, all the injuries they have overcome, how driven they are, but most of all how much they support and cheer on not only their teammates but all the gymnasts at the meets we go to,” Moses said.
BW Results
Anika Birkelo- vault 8.075 (31st), bars 6.825 (17th), beam 7.450 (19th), floor 8.475 (22nd), all around 30.825 (20th)
Sidney Gilbertson- vault 7.600 (34th), bars 2.500 (32nd), beam 5.925 (34th), floor 6.925 (34th), floor 6.925 (34th), all around 22.950 (25th)
Abbie Skovholt- vault 9.125 (3rd), bars 7.750 (7th), beam 8.175 (13th), floor 8.950 (10th), all around 34.000 (6th)
Hailee Hanson- vault 9.025 (4th), bars 7.400 (12th), beam 8.350 (9th), floor 8.900 (12th), all around 33.675 (7th)
Quinn Bassingthwaite- vault 8.725 (11th), bars 8.400 (4th), beam 9.075 (4th), floor 9.200 (5th), all around 35.400 (4th)
