All home games for the BW Blades will be streamed on the 3 Borders Sports Network and KBMW. This is big for the hockey community and people all over the Breckenridge-Wahpeton area who are looking for another way not to miss a home game this season.
The school is still figuring out a way to stream junior varsity games this season as well.
