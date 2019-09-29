Thursday, Sept. 26 provided ideal running conditions for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Harriers. The team showed great improvements on a difficult course with good competition. Most of the team ran season-best times.
Three boys eclipsed the 20-minute barrier and three girls run sub-24 minutes. Adian Ruddy ran a season best 18:36 to place 28th. Junior Perez, 43rd place, and Gus Lasch, 47th place, ran under 20 minutes for the first time this season. Ruddy and Perez looked really smooth and Lasch fought though some pain in the last mile to hit his mark.
Corbin Corneluis, Isaac Getz and Jayden Weirtzma placed 51st, 52nd, and 53rd, respectively, eight-15 seconds past 20 minutes. I challenged our varsity boys to get under 20 this race, so to get there with three and another three within a few seconds was a good effort.
The same challenge was made to get our girls under 24 minutes. Rachel Gowin returned to her 2018 form, running the course in 22:25 for 21st place, a three-minute time drop from her previous race.
Eighth graders Hailee Bruce and Ashyln Haire finished in 23:48 and 23:58, respectively, to place 33rd and 35th.
Our girls team is slowly shaping up. Gowin has been our fourth different girl to be our No. 1 runner. If we get all our girls to run their best on the same day, we’ll be in good shape.
Logan Mammenga led the JV boys with an impressive 20:29, while Kinsey Pedersen, Briar Maudal and Mercedes Jirak made huge improvements to pace the JV girls.
Next week the BW team competes at Hawley on Monday, Sept. 30 and will go to Sisseton on Thursday, Oct. 3.
