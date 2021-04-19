The BW softball team opened up their season with three games this past weekend April 17-18.
BW dropped their first game of the season against Minnewaska, where they lost 5-0. Emma Eltzer and Ana Erickson were the lone hits for BW in that game.
In game two, BW fell to Brandon-Evansville 5-3. Abby Johnson, Anaka Lysne, Ana Erickson and McKena Koolmo were the only ones to get hits, while Abi Bronson and Caitlyn Pithy reached base via fielder’s choice and hit by pitch.
Game three featured a slugfest for BW as they won 9-3 over Otter Tail Central. BW had 12 hits total in the game. Morgan Bruns went 2 of 3 with three RBIs and had two runs scored. Paige Kelsen went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Koolmo went 2 for 3 with a triple, RBI and run scored.
The BW softball team will go to Ortonville Thursday, April 22 for their fourth game of the season.
