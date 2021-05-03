BW softball survives against Wheaton

The BW softball team survived a late game scare, winning 10-7 against Wheaton Friday, April, 30.
BW had a 6-0 lead going into the top of the fifth inning, where Wheaton knocked in five runs. They eventually tied the game at seven in the sixth inning. BW followed that up with three runs of their own to go up 10-7, which would eventually be the final score.
“We had a really good performance offensively,” first year Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “We need to be more patient when we are at the plate, we are ansty and looking to get a hit right away and we don’t need to. We’re swinging a little too early at pitches sometimes and we just need to remain patient.”
Morgan Bruns had three RBI’s and went 2-4. Abi Brunson had a 3-4 day, driving in two runs. Mia Dodge pitched for six innings, allowing all seven runs in the fifth and sixth inning. She had six total strikeouts on the game in her first varsity start. There was no thought by Imdieke to take her out of the game.
“For that reason, I know what she’s got, I wanted to leave her in there. She’s got good pitches,.She was working it inside and out of the plate, and it’s working really well.” Morgan Bruns came in to pitch for the last inning and eventually earned the save.
BW goes on the road and plays Rothay Tuesday, May 4. BW is currently 3-3 on the season. Imdieke likes the improvement he’s seeing at practice and it’ll carry over into the final month of the regular season.
