The BW High School swimmers traveled to West Fargo for their portion of the Eastern Dakota Conference meet on Saturday, Nov. 7. This was the most unusual meet that I have seen and State will look similar next weekend. The East teams were split into three meets and our team swam in a meet with both Grand Forks teams and Fargo North. The girls handled the meet very well, but the feel of the meet was very different from past Conference Championship meets. There were a number of breaks built into the schedule to allow swimmers recovery time before competing in their next swim.
Our first swim was the Medley relay team of Chloe Rubish, Sydni Roberts, Kenna Remily and Hayli Moderow. They posted a season best time with close to a six second time drop. We hope that they can manage to improve on that time next week in Bismarck.
Our 50-free swimmers all swam right at their fastest time, but did not see a time drop in the event. We had four swimmers, Popi Miranowski, Chloe Rubish, Elli Hendrickson and Alaina LaJesse in the 100 back. All four swam a personal best time with Popi leading the time drop with three seconds. Sydni Roberts swam the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke for her individual swims. She managed personal best times in both events. Roberts will compete at the state meet in the same individual events next week.
At the time of this writing, I am waiting for the final E.D.C. meet to conclude and the times to be merged to determine places and awards for the E.D.C. meet.
The state meet has been moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, due to COVID-19. The format will be very different for this meet as well. We will not have prelims this year, but will have two meets with timed finals which will be merged to determine places at the conclusion of the second meet.
BW Swim meets for Regionals
- Anne Retzlaff anneretzlaff@icloud.com
