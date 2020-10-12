The BW swimmers traveled to Fargo recently for the Davies invite. Kenna Remily and Alaina LaJesse each posted one season best time at the meet. Hayli Moderow and Chloe Rubish each had one personal best time with Rubish touching just shy of the E.D.C. qualifying time in the 50-meter freestyle.
Maddy Beyer, Elli Hendrickson, Popi Miranowski and Kinsey Pedersen all had personal best times in both swims. Maddy moves closer to the E.D.C. 100-meter breaststroke time as well. Hendrickson added the 100-meter backstroke to her EDC qualifies list. Sydni Roberts swam her personal best 200-meter freestyle in state qualifying time.
We will be back in action Tuesday, Oct. 20 in West Fargo with Sheyenne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.