On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the BW swimmers traveled to Davies for a dual. This was the last regular meet of the season and the last chance for the girls to add E.D.C. qualifying times. It was also the last opportunity to experiment with relay lineups.
Maddy Beyer, Alaina LaJesse and Popi Miranowski were all chasing the 50-meter freestyle time. Beyer and LaJesse each fell just short of the necessary time, even though Beyer swam her personal best. LaJesse managed season best times in both her events, but did not manage to pick up another event for E.D.C.
Chloe Rubish managed a personal best in the 200-meter freestyle while Sydni Roberts shaved time of her 100-meter backstroke for a personal best.
We will be swimming at E.D.C. Saturday, Nov. 7. The format will be very different this year. We will swim in one of three meets with three other teams from the east. After the final meet, the results will be combined to give the final standings of the meet. This will result in a new situation for the girls as the meet should move quickly and you may not have competitors that are in your events. This will present a new challenge for the the girls.
