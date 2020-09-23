On Wednesday, BW swimmers headed to Grand Forks, North Dakota, for a meet. With only seven swimmers able to make the trip, the girls still did well. The two seventh graders, Maddy Beyer and Elli Hendrickson, posted personal best times in both their swims. Hendrickson is a second away from an EDC qualifying time in her 100 meter backstroke. Kenna Remily touches in her best 100-meter breaststroke time, while Popi Miranowski managed to get her best time in the 200-meter freestyle. Hayli Moderow and Chloe Rubish each swam the 500-meter freestyle for the first time this season and they also posted personal best times. Sydni Roberts also had personal best times in both her swims as well as adding another state qualifying time in the 500 free.
BW Swim meets in Grand Forks
- Justin Pierce justinp@wahpetondailynews.com
