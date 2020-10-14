BW swimmers traveled to West Fargo for a dual Tuesday, Oct. 13, competing in their their third meet in six days. The night started out well with our relay hitting a fastest time of the season. It continued into the 200 free with Popi Miranowski and Maddy Beyer each posting their best times with time drops close to 6 seconds. As we moved into the 50-meter freestyle, I was hoping to have some of the girls touch in E.D.C. qualifying time. Chloe Rubish managed to do that as she added that some to her E.D.C. list.
As we headed into the second half of the meet, we once again had girls chasing E.D.C. times. Alaina LaJesse was just shy of getting her 100 back qualified and will continue to chase that at the following meets. Hayli Moderow and Popi Miranowski each had personal best times in both swims as Miranowski added the 100 breast to her 200 free and Moderow's were the 100 free and breast. Sydni Roberts finished the night by improving two swims that she has qualified for state, the 100 free and breast. Both her swims were her personal best time and will help her confidence as she heads into the state meet.
We will be back in action next Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Fargo South.
