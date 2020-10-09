The BW swimmers headed to West Fargo for a double dual. At this time, we are at the midpoint of our season. Alaina LaJesse improves her time in both her swims for season best times. Kenna Remily also touched the wall in season best times which included a 14-second drop in her 500 free. All the other girls managed to pick up one personal best time during the evening. We did have a mistake with our medley relay and we need to continue to work on our start reaction and cleaning up our turns. We will be at Davies Saturday, Oct. 10 for their invite.

